Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company, Inc.    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

California American Water : Recommends Building Operators and Schools to Flush Pipes to Maintain Water Quality

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

Company Remains Committed to Delivering Clean, Safe, Reliable Water & Wastewater Services

California American Water remains committed to keeping you informed as we continue our work to deliver clean, safe and reliable water and wastewater services to you during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Extended periods of inactivity in buildings can cause lead leaching or legionella growth in water pipes and taking proper steps can help minimize potential exposure to both these contaminants. As buildings reopen, businesses, school districts and property management teams will begin the process of restarting building systems that have been dormant for a significant amount of time. Proper reopening procedures help in verifying that water systems and equipment are in safe working order.

The general purpose of flushing is to bring fresh water into all sections of a building. This will require running water through all fixtures long enough to replace stagnant water. The time needed to complete this is location-specific and may range from a few minutes for smaller buildings to more than 30 minutes for larger or more complex plumbing systems.

California American Water encourages large building owners and operators to adopt a proactive approach that includes proper flushing procedures, adjustment of hot water temperature, and proper maintenance of building plumbing and heating/cooling systems. Proper flushing of plumbing before reoccupying these buildings is essential to maintain water quality in the internal plumbing system and should be performed biweekly while the building is closed, if possible, and again the days immediately prior to opening.

Consistent with EPA and industry guidance, California American Water recommends bringing fresh water into the building, and flushing individual fixtures, including:

  • Toilets: Flush at least twice
  • Faucets: Run both hot and cold water at full flow for at least 2 minutes. Longer times may be needed depending on location.
  • Showers: Run both hot and cold water at full flow for at least 2 minutes. Longer times may be needed depending on location.
  • Other Appliances/Apparatus: We recommend flushing other appliances and apparatus thoroughly, at full flow, bringing fresh water into the system. If you have an appliance such as a refrigerator or ice maker that has a filter, follow manufacturer’s instructions to replace water filters after completion of flushing.

For additional information on flushing you can go to American Water’s fact sheet; the Environmental Protection Agency’s Flushing Best Practices; the Center for Disease Control web page; or the American Water Works Association.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 690,000 California residents. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
02:12pCALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Recommends Building Operators and Schools to Flush P..
BU
05/28AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Contin..
BU
05/27ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : Acquires Village of Andalusia Water and Wastewater Sys..
BU
05/27AMERICAN WATER : 's Bruce Hauk to Participate in NAWC Webinar
BU
05/26ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : Announces Operations Promotions; Leadership Positions ..
BU
05/26MISSOURI AMERICAN WATER : to Construct New Service Center in North St. Louis Cou..
BU
05/22ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : to Invest $3.7 million for Water Tank Improvements
BU
05/21NEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : Offers Wise Water Tips for Warmer Weather
BU
05/20ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : 's Village of Fisher Wastewater Service Team Provides ..
BU
05/20AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water to Begin $316,000 Water Line ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 824 M - -
Net income 2020 698 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 975 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,2x
Yield 2020 1,75%
Capitalization 22 396 M 22 396 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,47x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 133,31 $
Last Close Price 123,72 $
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter J. Lynch President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Non-Executive Chairman
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
George F. MacKenzie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.0.71%22 396
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-6.38%12 751
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-25.63%3 852
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-6.43%3 507
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%1 953
SJW GROUP-13.86%1 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group