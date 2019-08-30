Log in
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY

California American Water : Signs Agreement to Purchase Bass Lake Water Company

08/30/2019

Acquisition would add 1,000 additional customers in Madera County

California American Water has entered into an agreement to acquire Bass Lake Water Company’s potable water distribution system, which serves approximately 1,000 customer connections in the Bass Lake community.

Bass Lake is located approximately nine miles from Oakhurst, California, where California American Water is in the process of acquiring the Hillview Water Company. Hillview serves approximately 1,500 customer connections in the Madera County communities of Oakhurst, Coarsegold, and Raymond.

“When we agreed to sell we wanted to ensure the operations were handed over to an organization that could provide the same great level of service our customers have come to expect,” said Stephen Welch, President of Bass Lake Water Company. “We are confident that company is California American Water.”

“We are proud to be Bass Lake’s new water provider,” said California American Water President Rich Svindland. “We will bring a robust conservation program, a 24-hour call center and an assistance program for low-income customers as well as many other benefits.”

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 675,000 people statewide. More information can be found at www.californiaamwater.com.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
