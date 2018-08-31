Hawaii American Water : Enters into Contract to Purchase Waimea Wastewater Company

Hawaii American Water has entered into a contract to purchase assets and
operations of the Waimea Wastewater Company, Inc., which serves a
portion of the town of Waimea.
Located on the Island of Hawai’i, Waimea Wastewater Company is a
regulated wastewater utility that serves approximately 217 residential
and commercial connections, including the North Hawai’i Community
Hospital.
The Waimea Wastewater Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parker
Ranch, one of the largest cattle ranches in the United States. Founded
in 1847, it is also one of the oldest.
“We look forward to serving and being a part of the Waimea community,”
said Lee A. Mansfield, Hawaiian American Water’s manager.
“This is a win-win for the community and the ranch,” said Dutch Kuyper,
President and CEO of Parker Ranch. “Hawaiian American Water and its
parent company own 127 regulated wastewater treatment facilities
throughout the nation, including on Oahu and the Big Island. This
company is nicely positioned and both well-equipped and well-financed to
take over operations and ownership of the Waimea facility.”
Hawaii American Water currently owns and operates the wastewater
treatment plant which serves the Mauna Lani resort on the Big Island and
the wastewater treatment plant in Hawaii Kai on Oahu. The purchase of
the Waimea Wastewater system will require Hawaii Public Utilities
Commission approval, which is expected in mid-2019.
