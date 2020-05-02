Hawaii American Water : Reports Sewage Leak in Kuapa Pond

Crews working Diligently to Solve the Problem

Hawaii American Water, the investor-owned wastewater provider for Hawaii Kai, identified and reported earlier today a leak of untreated wastewater into Kuapa Pond.

The actual site of the leak is near the tip of Spinnaker Isle. Although the leak is relatively small, residents there are advised to avoid contact with the pond water until further notice.

Hawaii American Water immediately reported the incident to the Department of Health and is keeping them informed as the work progresses. The discharge is from an 8-inch pipe, which transports about 5,000 gallons of wastewater per day. The cause of the leak has not yet been determined.

Hawaii American Water will provide updates to the media and at www.hawaiiamwater.com as they become available.

