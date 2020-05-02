Log in
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
Hawaii American Water : Reports Sewage Leak in Kuapa Pond

05/02/2020 | 01:47am EDT

Crews working Diligently to Solve the Problem

Hawaii American Water, the investor-owned wastewater provider for Hawaii Kai, identified and reported earlier today a leak of untreated wastewater into Kuapa Pond.

The actual site of the leak is near the tip of Spinnaker Isle. Although the leak is relatively small, residents there are advised to avoid contact with the pond water until further notice.

Hawaii American Water immediately reported the incident to the Department of Health and is keeping them informed as the work progresses. The discharge is from an 8-inch pipe, which transports about 5,000 gallons of wastewater per day. The cause of the leak has not yet been determined.

Hawaii American Water will provide updates to the media and at www.hawaiiamwater.com as they become available.

Hawaii American Water

Hawaii American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides quality wastewater services to approximately 28,000 people.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
