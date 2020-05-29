Illinois American Water : Acquires City of Rosiclare Wastewater System and Drinking Water Production System

Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner today announced the company’s acquisition of the City of Rosiclare wastewater system and drinking water production system. The purchase adds approximately 377 wastewater customers to the company’s Southern Illinois service area. The City of Rosiclare will become a sale-for-resale water service customer. While the City will continue to own the water distribution system, Illinois American Water will operate the distribution system on a contract basis under the guidance of the City of Rosiclare.

The City of Rosiclare voted in favor of the sale last year. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) recently approved the sale for $600,000. The sale was completed today.

“Illinois American Water has proudly served Hardin County since 2014 and we’ve been operating in Southern Illinois for 145 years. Our team of experts is well positioned to serve Rosiclare,” said Ladner.

According to Rosiclare Mayor Roy Tolbert, the sale of the wastewater system and water production system to Illinois American Water, “supports Rosiclare’s future and ensures a viable community.” He said, “Our systems are facing significant investments, which we are not equipped to address. Our team has done a fantastic job of providing service to their neighbors, but now it’s time to partner with a company like Illinois American Water. We know what they’ve been able to do in neighboring communities and trust them to ensure our future generations have reliable wastewater and water service.”

Illinois American Water is committed to upgrading the Rosiclare wastewater system and drinking water production system. The company anticipates investing approximately $5 million to upgrade critical infrastructure. Expected improvements for the drinking water system include upgrading security and implementing new technology to assist in reliability through the initial years. Upgrades to the high service pump station will also provide high-quality water service.

Wastewater system upgrades are also anticipated, which positively impact the local environment. Upgrading and rehabilitating the collection system will minimize inflow and infiltration, allowing for a more efficient treatment process. Additionally, environmental rules and regulations are constantly monitored, and plant upgrades will be planned and phased in to maintain continued compliance.

Mike Brown, Illinois American Water Operations Superintendent, said, “We appreciate the trust Rosiclare residents have in our team. We’re excited to play a critical role in this beautiful, Ohio River community.”

Rosiclare customers will receive a welcome packet in the mail which includes information about online account management, billing and more. To learn more about Illinois American Water and hear from communities the company has partnered, visit Doing Business with Us under About Us at www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005622/en/