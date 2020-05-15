Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company, Inc.    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Illinois American Water : Acquires Village of Shiloh Wastewater System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner today announced the company’s acquisition of the Village of Shiloh wastewater system. The purchase adds approximately 1,515 wastewater customers to the company’s southern Illinois service area. This includes customers directly served by Illinois American Water as well as customers served through a mobile home park account.

The Village of Shiloh voted in favor of the sale last year. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) recently approved the sale for $3.6 million. The sale was completed today and represents the third acquisition by Illinois American Water this year.

“Over the last two years, we’ve added more than 35,000 new customers through system acquisitions. Some of the communities were facing EPA consent decrees or water quality issues. Other systems had varying priorities or fiscal challenges and wanted to turn over operations to the experts. Every community is unique and we’re proud to partner with them,” said Ladner.

According to Village Mayor James Vernier, the sale of the wastewater system to Illinois American Water “allows the Village to focus on other priorities.” He went on to say, “Illinois American Water has provided excellent water service to our residents for many decades; we look forward to expanding our partnership.”

Illinois American Water plans to invest in the Village of Shiloh wastewater system. Work will include improvements to both the Church and Archview lift stations.

Karen Cooper, Director of Operations for Illinois American Water, said, “We are excited to expand our service in Shiloh. Providing quality, reliable service and doing so safely is our priority. We appreciate the Village’s trust and confidence in our team.”

New Shiloh customers will receive an Illinois American Water welcome packet in the mail. This packet includes information about online account management, billing and more.

To learn more about Illinois American Water and hear testimonials from communities the company has partnered, please visit the Doing Business with Us page under About Us at www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
05:58pILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : Acquires Village of Shiloh Wastewater System
BU
05/14AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Announces $1.6 Million in Pun..
PU
05/14NEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : President Cheryl Norton Appointed to Two Statewide C..
BU
05/13AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Rhonda Carter Adams Named Illinois American Water's Progr..
BU
05/12ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : 's Godfrey Wastewater Team Celebrates 20 Years of Exce..
BU
05/11ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : Announces Two Promotions In Safety, Water Quality Lead..
BU
05/11MISSOURI AMERICAN WATER : Replacing Aged Water Main on Hanley Industrial Ct. in ..
BU
05/11AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/10AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Water Quality Advisory Lifted for Kuapa Pond
BU
05/08PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER : and American Water Charitable Foundation Announce ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 829 M
EBIT 2020 1 317 M
Net income 2020 698 M
Debt 2020 10 074 M
Yield 2020 1,83%
P/E ratio 2020 30,6x
P/E ratio 2021 28,0x
EV / Sales2020 8,13x
EV / Sales2021 7,83x
Capitalization 21 048 M
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 133,40 $
Last Close Price 117,76 $
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter J. Lynch President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Non-Executive Chairman
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
George F. MacKenzie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-5.36%21 048
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED0.00%12 922
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-1.34%3 827
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-0.38%3 572
TTW-0.72%1 717
SJW GROUP-25.26%1 514
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group