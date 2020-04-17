Illinois American Water : Acquires Village of Sidney Water System

Log in
04/17/2020

Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner today announced the Company’s acquisition of the Village of Sidney water system. The purchase adds approximately 560 water customers to the Champaign County service area.

The Village of Sidney voted in favor of the sale in April 2019. Illinois American Water began operating the water system on a contract basis in October 2019. Today the sale was completed for $2.3 million as approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC).

According to Ladner, the Company has a history of providing award-winning drinking water to Champaign County residents, placing first in the 15-County Water Supply Operator Association’s water taste test competition in 2019 and 2020. He said, “We understand the critical role we play in our customers’ daily lives and appreciate the trust the Village has placed in our team. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the community to ensure residents have quality drinking water today and in the future.”

Village President Jason Arrasmith said the sale of the water system to Illinois American Water “offers many community benefits, including a reduction to household water bills.” He went on to say, “Not only do we have trust in Illinois American Water to ensure quality drinking water, but they are able to decrease local water bills by almost $15 a month. We are pleased about the value they bring to our community.”

Illinois American Water is committed to upgrading the Sidney water system, beginning with the replacement of water meters. Meter replacements are expected to begin in May.

Matthew White, operations superintendent for Illinois American Water’s Champaign County District, said, “Our local team takes a lot of pride in what we do every day. We are honored to serve Sidney and look forward to expanding our involvement in the community.”

New customers will receive an Illinois American Water welcome packet in the mail. This packet includes information about online account management, billing and more. The Village of Sidney will be incorporated into the company’s Champaign County District which serves Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, St. Joseph, Sadorus, Pesotum, Bondville and Fisher.

The appraisal process used for the Sidney water system was conducted under the supervision of the ICC and established under the Illinois Water Systems Viability Act. This law gives communities an alternative to value their water and/or wastewater system when considering being acquired by an investor-owned water utility. To learn more about Illinois American Water and hear testimonials from communities the company has partnered, please visit the Doing Business with Us page at www.illinoisamwater.com.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE:AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


