Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY

(AWK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Illinois American Water : Encourages Customers to Fix Leaks and Prevent Water Waste During Fix a Leak Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 03:02pm EDT

Illinois American Water is leveraging U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Fix a Leak Week to help decrease water waste. The annual Fix a Leak Week campaign, organized by the EPA’s WaterSense program, will be observed this week, March 18-24. The national campaign helps to raise awareness about small leaks and other water issues that may waste water within homes and businesses.

“For Illinois American Water, this week is about empowering our customers to use water wisely,” said Mike Smyth, vice president of operations. “That drip in the downstairs utility sink can mean thousands of gallons of water lost in a year. If each customer does their part, a huge impact can be made to prevent water waste.”

According to the EPA, the average residence in the U.S. loses 10,000 gallons of water per year thanks to seemingly minor leaks. With more than 110 million households in the U.S., this equates to more than one trillion gallons of water lost every year due to leaks in the home.

“Most people may not realize that even the smallest leaks can waste thousands of gallons per year,” said Smyth. “A shower head losing 10 drips per minute wastes 500 gallons of water in a year—you could run 60 loads of dishes through the dishwasher with that amount of water. If every one of our Illinois customers fixed a household leak, they could contribute to millions, or even billions, of gallons of water saved in a year.”

Illinois American Water offers these tips for detecting leaks:

  • Check your water meter at the start and end of a two-hour period during which no water is being used (i.e. when no one is home). If the meter changes, there most likely is a leak.
  • Place a drop of food coloring in your toilet tank and see if the water in the bowl changes colors within 10 minutes. If so, you have a leak.
  • At least once a season—and especially after extreme temperature changes—check faucet gaskets and pipe fittings for surface leaks, indicated by water on the exterior of the pipes.

Download a leak detection kit at www.amwater.com/ilaw/water-information/detecting-leak. Include children in learning with interactive games and more at https://www.epa.gov/watersense/watersense-kids#tab-4.

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
03:02pILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : Encourages Customers to Fix Leaks and Prevent Water Wa..
BU
12:00pMISSOURI AMERICAN WATER : Sets Out to Save Homeowners Money on Their Water Bills..
BU
03/13AMERICAN WATER WORKS : and Camden Expand, Formalize Partnership
BU
03/13MISSOURI AMERICAN WATER : Names Debbie Dewey as Its New President
BU
03/13AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Names Matthew Prine President of Indiana and Michigan
BU
03/13AMERICAN WATER : Optimizes Leadership Talent to Advance New Jersey, National Env..
BU
03/12AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Investing $1.3 Million in Inter..
PU
03/07INDIANA AMERICAN WATER : Acquires Charlestown Water System in Southern Indiana
BU
03/07AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Kentucky American Water Reminds Customers to Be Aware of ..
PU
03/06PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER : Expands Wastewater Footprint with Acquisition of M..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 611 M
EBIT 2019 1 246 M
Net income 2019 655 M
Debt 2019 9 191 M
Yield 2019 1,86%
P/E ratio 2019 29,66
P/E ratio 2020 27,33
EV / Sales 2019 7,84x
EV / Sales 2020 7,61x
Capitalization 19 125 M
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan N. Story President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Chairman
Walter J. Lynch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda G. Sullivan CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY16.57%19 125
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD0.67%12 578
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED22.00%5 853
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%2 122
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS1.67%2 083
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LTD3.44%1 788
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.