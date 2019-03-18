Illinois American Water : Encourages Customers to Fix Leaks and Prevent Water Waste During Fix a Leak Week

Illinois American Water is leveraging U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency’s (EPA) Fix
a Leak Week to help decrease water waste. The annual Fix a Leak Week
campaign, organized by the EPA’s WaterSense program, will be observed
this week, March 18-24. The national campaign helps to raise awareness
about small leaks and other water issues that may waste water within
homes and businesses.
“For Illinois American Water, this week is about empowering our
customers to use water wisely,” said Mike Smyth, vice president of
operations. “That drip in the downstairs utility sink can mean thousands
of gallons of water lost in a year. If each customer does their part, a
huge impact can be made to prevent water waste.”
According to the EPA, the average residence in the U.S. loses 10,000
gallons of water per year thanks to seemingly minor leaks. With more
than 110 million households in the U.S., this equates to more than one
trillion gallons of water lost every year due to leaks in the home.
“Most people may not realize that even the smallest leaks can waste
thousands of gallons per year,” said Smyth. “A shower head losing 10
drips per minute wastes 500 gallons of water in a year—you could run 60
loads of dishes through the dishwasher with that amount of water. If
every one of our Illinois customers fixed a household leak, they could
contribute to millions, or even billions, of gallons of water saved in a
year.”
Illinois American Water offers these tips for detecting leaks:
-
Check your water meter at the start and end of a two-hour period
during which no water is being used (i.e. when no one is home). If the
meter changes, there most likely is a leak.
-
Place a drop of food coloring in your toilet tank and see if the water
in the bowl changes colors within 10 minutes. If so, you have a leak.
-
At least once a season—and especially after extreme temperature
changes—check faucet gaskets and pipe fittings for surface leaks,
indicated by water on the exterior of the pipes.
Download a leak detection kit at www.amwater.com/ilaw/water-information/detecting-leak.
Include children in learning with interactive games and more at https://www.epa.gov/watersense/watersense-kids#tab-4.
About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a
subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned
water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water
and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American
Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality
control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating
back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically
diverse U.S. publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company. The
company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide
regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related
services to over 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada.
American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water
services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For
more information, visit amwater.com
and follow American Water on Twitter,
Facebook
and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005726/en/