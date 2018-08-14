Illinois American Water : Flushing Fisher Water System and Fire Hydrants to Ensure Water Quality and Fire Protection

Beginning today, Illinois American Water crews will be flushing water
mains and fire hydrants in Fisher. This work, which will continue
throughout the month of August, is part of the company’s annual
maintenance program to help ensure continued high-quality water service
and fire protection to homes and businesses.
According to Dave Farrar, senior manager of field operations and
production, flushing the water system entails sending a rapid flow of
water through the water mains and fire hydrants. Fire hydrants are also
checked and operated to support fire protection in the community.
No interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the work.
Illinois American Water advises that when crews are flushing nearby,
customers may experience a temporary drop in water pressure or draw some
discolored water for a short period of time. If this does occur, it is
recommended that customers let their cold water run to clear before
using it again and refrain from doing laundry during that time.
Customers are being notified of this work via media outreach, customer
calls and information on Illinois American Water's website at www.illinoisamwater.com.
Information is also provided to customer service center representatives.
For additional information, customers can visit or contact Illinois
American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-422-2782.
About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a
subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned
water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water
and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American
Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality
control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating
back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically
diverse U.S. publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company. The
company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide
regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related
services to over 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada.
American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water
services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For
more information, visit amwater.com
and follow American Water on Twitter,
Facebook
and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005696/en/