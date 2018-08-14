Log in
Illinois American Water : Flushing Fisher Water System and Fire Hydrants to Ensure Water Quality and Fire Protection

08/14/2018 | 12:52am CEST

Annual maintenance program to occur throughout August

Beginning today, Illinois American Water crews will be flushing water mains and fire hydrants in Fisher. This work, which will continue throughout the month of August, is part of the company’s annual maintenance program to help ensure continued high-quality water service and fire protection to homes and businesses.

According to Dave Farrar, senior manager of field operations and production, flushing the water system entails sending a rapid flow of water through the water mains and fire hydrants. Fire hydrants are also checked and operated to support fire protection in the community.

No interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the work. Illinois American Water advises that when crews are flushing nearby, customers may experience a temporary drop in water pressure or draw some discolored water for a short period of time. If this does occur, it is recommended that customers let their cold water run to clear before using it again and refrain from doing laundry during that time.

Customers are being notified of this work via media outreach, customer calls and information on Illinois American Water's website at www.illinoisamwater.com. Information is also provided to customer service center representatives. For additional information, customers can visit or contact Illinois American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-422-2782.

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
