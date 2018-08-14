Illinois American Water : Flushing Fisher Water System and Fire Hydrants to Ensure Water Quality and Fire Protection

Annual maintenance program to occur throughout August

Beginning today, Illinois American Water crews will be flushing water mains and fire hydrants in Fisher. This work, which will continue throughout the month of August, is part of the company’s annual maintenance program to help ensure continued high-quality water service and fire protection to homes and businesses.

According to Dave Farrar, senior manager of field operations and production, flushing the water system entails sending a rapid flow of water through the water mains and fire hydrants. Fire hydrants are also checked and operated to support fire protection in the community.

No interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the work. Illinois American Water advises that when crews are flushing nearby, customers may experience a temporary drop in water pressure or draw some discolored water for a short period of time. If this does occur, it is recommended that customers let their cold water run to clear before using it again and refrain from doing laundry during that time.

Customers are being notified of this work via media outreach, customer calls and information on Illinois American Water's website at www.illinoisamwater.com. Information is also provided to customer service center representatives. For additional information, customers can visit or contact Illinois American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-422-2782.

