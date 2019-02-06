Illinois American Water : Invested over $122 Million in 2018 to Upgrade Critical Water and Wastewater Infrastructure

Illinois American Water invested over $122 million in water and
wastewater upgrades in 2018. The 2018 construction season included
installing approximately 198,000 feet (more than 38 miles) of water main
and approximately 3,700 feet of sewer main as well as lining
approximately 3,200 feet of water main and about 21,100 feet of sewer
main.
Illinois American Water also upgraded water treatment processes,
equipment, security and technology to comply with drinking water
standards and enhance system reliability and resilience. In addition,
hundreds of fire hydrants and water meters were installed or replaced
across the state.
According to Bruce Hauk, Illinois American Water President, much of last
year’s investment focused on upgrading aging infrastructure. He said,
“Water systems across the country are experiencing critical
infrastructure reaching the end of its useful life. At Illinois American
Water we invest proactively and prudently to deliver reliable service
today and for future generations. Continued investment helps to ensure
adequate water pressure and flow to homes and businesses for public
health and safety.”
Illinois American Water’s continued investment in critical
infrastructure also contributes to the economy. In 2018, American Water
partnered with the University of Illinois Regional Economic Applications
Laboratory (REAL) to analyze the company’s impact on the economy in
Illinois over a five-year period (2013–17). The study included data for
not only Illinois American Water operations but also other American
Water subsidiaries operating and located in Illinois including the
company’s national Customer Service Center (Alton), National Laboratory
(Belleville), American Water Resources, Pivotal Home Solutions and
Military Services Group and Contract Services Group.
The study showed American Water’s overall economic impact was $223
million to $245 million per year, for a total, estimated economic Impact
of $1.17 billion. Highlights of the study included:
• American Water generated between 2,657 and 2,826 jobs per year in
Illinois.
• American Water employed an average of 1,000 people across the state of
Illinois.
• American Water paid an average of $52 million in salaries and wages to
its employees in Illinois.
Hauk said, “Our continued investments not only demonstrate our
commitment to keep life flowing for our customers – providing the
high-quality, reliable water and wastewater service they depend every
day, but also our commitment to the economic health of the communities
we serve.”
In 2019, Illinois American Water expects to invest over $100 million to
upgrade to critical water and wastewater infrastructure across its
Illinois service areas.
