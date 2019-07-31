Illinois American Water : Investing Over $700,000 in Alton Water System; Over 5,500 Feet of Water Main to Be Installed

Illinois American Water is investing over $700,000 to enhance water service to Alton customers. The work includes replacing over 5,500 feet of water main with larger pipe to increase water flow and pressure for improved water quality and fire protection.

Work is underway in Alton as follows:

Approximately 1,000 feet of 2-inch galvanized water main will be replaced with 4- and 6-inch ductile iron pipe along Hawthorne Boulevard.

Approximately 1,700 feet of 2-inch galvanized water main will be replaced with 4- and 6-inch ductile iron pipe along Sunset Avenue, Cardinal Street and Fairway Drive.

Approximately 2,800 feet of 8-inch cast iron water main will be replaced with 8- and 12-inch ductile iron pipe along Chessen Lane.

Motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers.

Karen Cooper, senior operations manager, explained Illinois American Water’s water main replacement program focuses on replacing mains where leaks occur, corrosion has caused damage or the size of the pipe isn’t sufficient. Cooper said, “This work helps to ensure adequate water pressure to homes and businesses for service and fire protection. Main breaks are also reduced, decreasing any interruptions in service and impact to traffic.”

Customers affected by a main replacement project will be notified via a letter about the impact and any necessary steps. The letter will include a local contact for questions. In addition, Illinois American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide continuous updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided via door hangers as well as via Illinois American Water’s customer notification system, CodeRED.

CodeRED is a high‐speed customer notification system which contacts customers via phone, phone and text, or email based on customer preferences. Customers are encouraged to log on to the company’s web self‐service portal My Account (www.amwater.com/myaccount) to enter their contact information and preferences. Customers who do not have Internet access can contact the customer service center at 800-422-2782 to update their contact information.

Illinois American Water uses CodeRED to contact customers who have an Illinois American Water account; landlords should pass along alerts and notifications to their tenants. Tenants can also download the free CodeRED Mobile Alert app at www.ecnetwork.com/coderedmobilealert to receive location‐specific notifications on their smartphone. They will receive Illinois American Water alerts and public safety information sent by local organizations using CodeRED.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

