Illinois American Water : Kicks Off Inaugural Investment in the Alton Wastewater System

07/01/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Over $750,000 to be invested in sanitary sewer main upgrades

Less than a week after acquiring the City of Alton wastewater system, Illinois American Water is investing approximately $750,000 to improve wastewater service to customers. The work includes replacing approximately 3,200 feet of existing clay sanitary sewer mains with new 6-, 8-, and 10-inch PVC sewer lines. New concrete manholes will also be installed.

Karen Cooper, Senior Manager of Field Operations and Production for Illinois American Water’s Southern Division, said this work is part of the company’s commitment to their new wastewater customers. “We’re excited to kick off this inaugural investment and demonstrate our commitment to the Alton area. We value the trust the community has placed in us,” said Cooper.

The wastewater improvement project will take place on Washington Avenue in Alton between College Avenue and Salu Street. Work will begin at the intersection of College Avenue and Washington Avenue with lane restrictions. As work progresses north on Washington Avenue, lanes will be closed and traffic will be re-routed. Lanes will be re-opened as construction and road restoration is completed.

Motorists should use caution when driving in the area and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers in the area. If possible, motorists should avoid the area. Weather permitting, the project and road restoration should be completed and all lanes reopened by October.

Cooper said, “We apologize for any inconvenience this project may present to motorists and ask that they remember the closures are for their safety as well as that of our team. We work hard to ensure our team returns home in the same condition, if not better, as when they came to work.”

Illinois American Water’s investments are an example of continuous improvements being made to meet the demands of today’s customers and for the future. The U.S. EPA reports that the nation’s water utilities will need to make more than $384 billion in infrastructure investments by 2030 to ensure public health.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
