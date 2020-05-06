Log in
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
Illinois American Water : and American Water Charitable Foundation Provide over $58,000 in Local COVID-19 Relief Donations

05/06/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

Illinois American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation are together providing over $58,000 in donations to COVID-19 relief funds to organizations across Illinois. Examples of projects eligible for the grants include social service organizations; pandemic relief funds; medical equipment, supplies, testing and treatment efforts; food banks and meal programs.

The funds will be allocated to 25 organizations across the state in Illinois American Water’s regional operating divisions. This is in addition to a $100,000 donation American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation made to Feeding America.

“Now more than ever, we must all come together to help our frontline workers and those providing resources to our neighbors,” said Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner. “Illinois American Water is grateful to these organizations for the work they are doing to provide assistance to residents impacted by this public health emergency. We are proud to collaborate and support their efforts.”

Both OSF HealthCare Foundation and Amita Healthcare Foundations will use the funds to procure personal protective equipment and supplies for frontline healthcare workers. The Boys and Girls Club of Livingston County is currently providing child care to children of healthcare workers and will use funds for healthy meals and critical cleaning supplies.

The following organizations will put their grant funding toward providing meals and stocking local food pantries as well as supplying residents in need with face masks, toiletries and needed resources. The organizations are listed within the appropriate Illinois American Water operating division(s):

EASTERN DIVISION – Champaign County, Pontiac, Sterling & Streator (In addition to the Boys and Girls Club of Livingston County listed above)

- Daily Bread and Soup Kitchen in Champaign-Urbana
- Eastern Illinois Food Bank
- Sauk Valley Food Bank in Sterling
- Streator Food Pantry

NORTHERN DIVISIONChicago Metro & South Beloit (In addition to Amita Foundations listed above)

- Heart Haven Outreach in Bolingbrook
- Northern Illinois Food Bank in Chicago Metro
- South Beloit Food Pantry
- West Suburban Community Pantry in Chicago Metro

SOUTHERN & CENTRAL DIVISIONS – Alton, Belleville, East St. Louis, Grafton & Granite City

- Alton Crisis Food Center
- City of Grafton
- Community Interfaith Food Pantry in Belleville
- Eagles Nest of St. Clair County/The Joseph Center in East St. Louis
- Granite City Community Care Center
- Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis (East St. Louis outreach)

WESTERN DIVISION – Lincoln, Pekin & Peoria

- Dream Center of Peoria
- HOPE Chest of Pekin
- It Takes a Village of Peoria
- Lincoln Logan Food Bank in Lincoln
- Living to Serve in Peoria
- Peoria Public Schools Foundation
- Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria
- Southside Community United for Change in Peoria

Last month, Illinois American Water was one of the first water utilities to suspend shut-offs for nonpayment and restored previously interrupted residential customer service. Illinois American Water has also suspended late fees until further notice and is working with customers who are experiencing hardships, including offering the option to apply for payment programs and its H20 Help to Others payment assistance program.

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the American Water Charitable Foundation – The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to being a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. The Foundation helps support American Water employee-identified nonprofit endeavors.


© Business Wire 2020
