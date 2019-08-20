Log in
Illinois American Water :'s Cairo District Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Safety

08/20/2019 | 12:41pm EDT

Illinois American Water’s Cairo District is celebrating two decades of safety excellence. The local water system district has gone 20 years without experiencing any lost-time accidents.

To ensure safe work practices, employees attend both classroom and hands-on training on a regular basis. Employees also participate in facility and job site audits at every job site to ensure compliance with established workplace safety practices. The skilled workforce is also equipped with proper personal and work zone protection equipment, chemical handling requirements and training, work zone safety training, and more.

Mike Brown, operations superintendent for the Cairo District, credited the local team for their focus on safety. He said, “For us, safety never takes a day off, it is a daily focus. I am proud of our team and their commitment to ensure the safety of the entire team. We look out for each other and are continuously evaluating our work environment and project sites to remove hazards and prevent injury.”

Illinois American Water employees work around the clock to provide critical water service to homes and businesses. To provide water for public health, fire protection and household uses, employees may need to work in confined spaces, among motorists and in extreme weather. Employees may also handle chemicals, conduct excavation and operate equipment.

According to Brown, these are just some of the hazards the team could face. He said, “The work we do is complex. This is why our safety program is a top priority. There is nothing more important than our employees going home in the same condition as they arrived at work, or better. We are proud of our continued years of excellence in safety.”

The Illinois American Water Cairo District team has earned national recognition for their safety record. The team was awarded the American Water Works Association (AWWA) Wendell R. LaDue Utility Safety Award in both 2017 and 2011. The award recognizes distinguished safety programs by water utilities and requires excellent safety records for five consecutive years, as well as a consistent safety program focused on continuous improvement.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
