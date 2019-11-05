Log in
Illinois American Water :'s Metro East District Investing Approximately $4 Million to Replace Booster Station and Chemical Feed System

0
11/05/2019 | 02:23pm EST

Illinois American Water is constructing a new booster station and chemical feed system in its Metro East service area. The investment of approximately $4 million will help ensure quality drinking water and reliable water pressure for water service and fire protection.

The project, which is kicking off this month, includes replacing an existing booster station that was originally built in the late 1940s. The new booster station will use variable frequency drive (VFD) motors. This type of motor uses energy-saving technology to vary the pumping output to match current demands, rather than pumping at one constant speed. In addition, new control valves and yard piping will be installed to improve operations.

“Including this 'green' technology in our operations will enhance water service while saving energy use and cost and reducing our environmental footprint,” said Karen Cooper, senior manager for the Southern Division.

Cooper adds that the new chemical feed equipment will help ensure stable disinfection for enhanced water quality to customers. This project is part of Illinois American Water’s efforts to continuously invest in aging infrastructure. Last year the company completed an approximately $6.5 million investment for a 1.25 million gallon elevated water tower. In 2017, an approximately $12 million investment at the Metro East water treatment plant located near East St. Louis was completed to upgrade electrical and SCADA monitoring systems as well as install a grit removal system for water quality. The grit removal system has reduced the plant’s chemical usage and maintenance.

“There have been many upgrades over the years to ensure reliable, safe water service to our valued Metro East customers. We are proud of our continued commitment to prudent and proactive investment,” said Cooper.

The Metro East water treatment facility located near East St. Louis is an award-winning member of the Partnership for Safe Water. This national recognition is given to fewer than 150 water treatment plants in the U.S. The Partnership is a national voluntary initiative developed by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other water organizations to recognize water suppliers that consistently achieve water treatment standards that go above and beyond EPA regulatory requirements. As a member of the program, water utilities pledge to continually improve their treatment operations and undergo a rigorous four-phase self-assessment and peer-review process.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit www.amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
