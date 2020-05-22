Log in
Illinois American Water : to Invest $3.7 million for Water Tank Improvements

05/22/2020 | 01:48pm EDT

Water tanks in Champaign, Pontiac, Peoria and Shiloh service areas will receive face lifts

Illinois American Water has begun rehabilitating water tanks across the state. Water tanks located in Champaign, Pontiac, Peoria and Shiloh will receive face lifts, totaling an investment of approximately $3.7 million.

The work, which kicked off earlier this year, will require the tanks to be taken out of service. Customers should not experience an impact to their water service. The quality of water will not be affected and will continue to meet all federal and state water quality regulations.

As a part of this project, critical structural maintenance will be performed on the tanks to support reliability. Painting of the interior and exterior will also occur. The old paint will be sandblasted off prior to applying a fresh coat inside and out. Tank painting is completed with a rolling application to reduce the risk of overspray to surrounding areas.

According to John Moore, senior supervisor for Illinois American Water, the fresh coat of paint provides a barrier against the elements and extends the lifespan of this critical infrastructure. He said, “We’re proud to be a part of the communities we serve, and the tanks not only serve as landmarks for residents and visitors, but support water service for homes, businesses and fire protection.”

This work will continue throughout the year.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
