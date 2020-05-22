Illinois American Water : to Invest $3.7 million for Water Tank Improvements

Water tanks in Champaign, Pontiac, Peoria and Shiloh service areas will receive face lifts

Illinois American Water has begun rehabilitating water tanks across the state. Water tanks located in Champaign, Pontiac, Peoria and Shiloh will receive face lifts, totaling an investment of approximately $3.7 million.

The work, which kicked off earlier this year, will require the tanks to be taken out of service. Customers should not experience an impact to their water service. The quality of water will not be affected and will continue to meet all federal and state water quality regulations.

As a part of this project, critical structural maintenance will be performed on the tanks to support reliability. Painting of the interior and exterior will also occur. The old paint will be sandblasted off prior to applying a fresh coat inside and out. Tank painting is completed with a rolling application to reduce the risk of overspray to surrounding areas.

According to John Moore, senior supervisor for Illinois American Water, the fresh coat of paint provides a barrier against the elements and extends the lifespan of this critical infrastructure. He said, “We’re proud to be a part of the communities we serve, and the tanks not only serve as landmarks for residents and visitors, but support water service for homes, businesses and fire protection.”

This work will continue throughout the year.

