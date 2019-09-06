Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY

(AWK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Indiana American Water : Ranks Highest in the Midwest in J.D. Power 2019 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 03:05pm EDT

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water Company (NYSE: AWK), today announced it has received the J.D. Power award for ranking highest in customer satisfaction among water utilities in the Midwest according to the J.D. Power 2019 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction StudySM.

The Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, now in its fourth year, measures satisfaction among residential customers of 89 water utilities that deliver water to at least 400,000 customers and is reported in four geographic regions: Midwest, Northeast, South and West. Overall satisfaction is measured by examining 33 attributes in six factors (listed in order of importance): delivery; price; conservation; billing and payment; communications; and customer service.

“Our employees are truly customer obsessed,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. “They work hard to deliver exceptional service and water quality each and every day to all of our customers across the state. I am proud of the work they do and the commitment we have to customer satisfaction. Thank you to our customers for their rating of our team.”

According to a J.D. Power news release on the study, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that $473 billion in drinking water infrastructure investment will be needed during the next 20 years as aging pipes and treatment and storage facilities require upgrades and replacement. They also noted that, the ability of water utilities to successfully manage that process will increasingly be determined by how well they communicate with customers while also minimizing service interruptions and quality issues.

According to Prine, “Indiana American Water has invested more than $870 million in its water and wastewater infrastructure during the last decade to maintain and enhance service, water quality, system reliability and fire protection capabilities for customers while keeping the cost of water service for most households their most affordable utility bill at about a penny per gallon.

“At the same time, we have become more efficient, enhanced our water quality and environmental compliance record, reduced water loss in our distribution system, and significantly improved safety for our employees and customers,” said Prine.

For more information about the Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, see the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2019064.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

About Indiana American Water

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
03:05pINDIANA AMERICAN WATER : Ranks Highest in the Midwest in J.D. Power 2019 Water U..
BU
10:27aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Issued for Customers in..
PU
08/30CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Signs Agreement to Purchase Bass Lake Water Company
BU
08/28AMERICAN WATER : Names Mike Doran President of Pennsylvania American Water : and..
BU
08/28MISSOURI AMERICAN WATER : Installing New Water Pipe to Enhance Water System Reli..
BU
08/20ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : 's Cairo District Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in..
BU
08/19Investors Start to Cool on Utilities
DJ
08/15MISSOURI AMERICAN WATER : Announces 2019 Firefighter Grant Program
BU
08/14AMERICAN WATER WORKS : West virginia american water awards more than $12,000 to ..
PU
08/13NEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : Wants Customers to Know Their Water is Safe to Drink
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 622 M
EBIT 2019 1 229 M
Net income 2019 651 M
Debt 2019 9 235 M
Yield 2019 1,56%
P/E ratio 2019 35,2x
P/E ratio 2020 32,4x
EV / Sales2019 8,86x
EV / Sales2020 8,61x
Capitalization 22 858 M
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 119,86  $
Last Close Price 126,53  $
Spread / Highest target 5,11%
Spread / Average Target -5,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan N. Story President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Chairman
Walter J. Lynch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda G. Sullivan CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY39.40%22 858
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD7.73%13 479
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED7.00%5 470
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO PARANA SANEPAR61.12%2 252
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS13.72%2 182
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%1 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group