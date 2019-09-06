Indiana American Water : Ranks Highest in the Midwest in J.D. Power 2019 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water Company (NYSE: AWK), today announced it has received the J.D. Power award for ranking highest in customer satisfaction among water utilities in the Midwest according to the J.D. Power 2019 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction StudySM.

The Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, now in its fourth year, measures satisfaction among residential customers of 89 water utilities that deliver water to at least 400,000 customers and is reported in four geographic regions: Midwest, Northeast, South and West. Overall satisfaction is measured by examining 33 attributes in six factors (listed in order of importance): delivery; price; conservation; billing and payment; communications; and customer service.

“Our employees are truly customer obsessed,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. “They work hard to deliver exceptional service and water quality each and every day to all of our customers across the state. I am proud of the work they do and the commitment we have to customer satisfaction. Thank you to our customers for their rating of our team.”

According to a J.D. Power news release on the study, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that $473 billion in drinking water infrastructure investment will be needed during the next 20 years as aging pipes and treatment and storage facilities require upgrades and replacement. They also noted that, the ability of water utilities to successfully manage that process will increasingly be determined by how well they communicate with customers while also minimizing service interruptions and quality issues.

According to Prine, “Indiana American Water has invested more than $870 million in its water and wastewater infrastructure during the last decade to maintain and enhance service, water quality, system reliability and fire protection capabilities for customers while keeping the cost of water service for most households their most affordable utility bill at about a penny per gallon.

“At the same time, we have become more efficient, enhanced our water quality and environmental compliance record, reduced water loss in our distribution system, and significantly improved safety for our employees and customers,” said Prine.

For more information about the Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, see the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2019064.

