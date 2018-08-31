Missouri American Water : Announces Acquisition of the City of Lawson Water and Wastewater Systems

Log in
08/31/2018 | 07:42pm CEST

Missouri American Water completed its acquisition of the Lawson water and wastewater systems today, adding approximately 968 new water customers and 913 new sewer customers to its more than 480,000 statewide customers. The purchase price for both the water and wastewater system is $4 million.

Customers in Lawson, located southeast of the St. Joseph district, will receive their first statement from Missouri American Water during the first week of October. All customers will be charged the existing inside city water and wastewater rates upon completion of the acquisition.

Information about the system purchase, and general information about water and wastewater service with Missouri American Water was delivered to residents the week of August 27.

“We are very excited to welcome our new customers in the Lawson community and expand our presence in the northwest part of the state,” said Cheryl Norton, President of Missouri American Water. “Missouri American Water brings over 125 years of expertise to the water and wastewater industries, by joining our large customer base, we will be able to utilize that expertise to provide high quality service for a reasonable cost in Lawson.”

A town hall meeting is scheduled for September 11, at the Lawson Community Center at 6:30 p.m. This will allow residents to meet with representatives from Missouri American Water who can answer billing and service related questions.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
