Missouri American Water : Asks Customers to Help Protect Workers and Adhere to Social Distancing Guidelines

Customers should not approach Missouri American Water employees or contractors working in the field; customer service center available at 866-430-0820 for all questions or concerns

As the COVID-19 public health emergency continues, Missouri American Water employees are working to provide reliable water and/or sewer service to the company’s more than 450,000 customers statewide.

The company has implemented a business continuity plan and provided virus-related personal protection equipment, including facemasks, to assist employees. However, employees face social distancing concerns when approached by the public.

“The safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority while we continue to provide an essential service,” said Vice President of Operations Grant Evitts. “Unfortunately, some customers continue to approach our teams in the field. This is obviously a safety concern that can be avoided with everyone’s help via social distancing. We ask our customers to not approach our employees or contractors when they see them in their neighborhood, and instead call our customer service center with any questions or comments.”

Missouri American Water asks customers to follow social distancing recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by keeping at least 6 feet (2 meters) between our employees and customers. For any questions about service, customers can call the Missouri American Water customer service center at 866-430-0820. Representatives are available weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist with questions and 24/7 for emergencies.

As a water and sewer service provider, Missouri American Water provides safe, clean and reliable water service. Water and sewer utilities are part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s “critical infrastructure sectors,” as safe drinking water is critical to protecting public health, and properly treated wastewater is vital for preventing disease and protecting the environment.

“This is a challenging and uncertain time, and we thank our dedicated, hard-working employees for rising to this challenge,” Evitts said. “With the help of our customers, we can continue to take appropriate steps to make sure our employees remain safe when working.”

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

