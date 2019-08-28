Missouri American Water : Installing New Water Pipe to Enhance Water System Reliability

Missouri American Water is adding new water main to the distribution system. Employees are currently installing approximately 2000 feet of 8-inch water pipe to improve water system reliability. The water system in Joplin currently has over 500 miles of water pipe underground delivering water to areas homes and businesses.

“We are continuing to not only replace and upgrade older water pipes, but also adding new sections to enhance the water system allowing us to improve service reliability,” said Matthew Barnhart, Senior Operations Manager Southwest Region. “We continue to research ways to make the system both more reliable, and more efficient.”

Missouri American Water Crews are currently installing pipe along east 20th Street, west of the Duquesne Roundabout. Installation is expected to be complete by the end of the week. (PHOTO OPPORTUNITY – CONTACT CHRISTIE BARNHART FOR MORE DETAILS)

These projects are part of a 2019 investment plan ultimately replacing approximately 25,000 feet of pipe. The approximate total investment is $4.5 million, and all projects will be complete by the end of December this year.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

