Missouri American Water : Investing More Than $3 Million to Replace Aging Water Mains in Florissant

Missouri American Water is replacing more than 12,000 feet of 1950s-era water main in Florissant.

The company will be installing approximately 6,600 feet of 12-inch PVC water main on Lindsay Lane from Shackleford Road to Patterson Road at an estimated cost of $1.65 million. The company also is installing approximately 5,750 feet of 12-inch PVC water main on Mullanphy Lane from Shackelford Road to Patterson Road at an estimated cost of $1.44 million. Both projects replace 8-inch cast iron main that has been prone to breaks and therefore interruptions to customer water service.

Both projects are anticipated to be completed in January, with restoration of disturbed lands complete by April, pending weather.

“Continuous investment in our local water infrastructure is critical for ensuring customers receive quality, reliable drinking water service,” said Missouri American Water Manager of Operations – Construction, Christopher Parrish. “This work to replace and upgrade water mains will help ensure adequate water pressure and flow to homes, businesses and for fire protection. Water main replacements also help to decrease the occurrence of water main breaks and related traffic and service impact.

“The replacement and increased diameter of the water mains will improve customer service and increase hydraulic capacity to the area, respectively.”

The Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge (ISRS) program has allowed Missouri American Water to accelerate its planned main replacement program in St. Louis County, which has historically experienced a higher number of main breaks compared to similarly sized cities due to its corrosive soil, variable weather, and aging cast iron and ductile iron pipes.

“Our replacement program allows us to prioritize problematic areas of our system – areas where we see frequent water main breaks,” Parrish said. “Rather than repeatedly coming out to fix the same broken main, it is much more cost effective over the long run to replace it, and that’s what we’re trying to do.

“The ISRS fee customers pay each month allows us to invest more capital in water main replacements, preventing breaks and ensuring continued delivery of clean, safe drinking water.”

Missouri American Water works with local municipalities and St. Louis County to coordinate main replacement projects with street projects where possible so taxpayer resources and customer resources are used as efficiently as possible.

Streets with ongoing water main replacement projects may face lane restrictions and increased traffic, so travelers are encouraged to find alternate routes where possible.

Work on these projects generally takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower-than-normal water pressure. For more information, contact Missouri American Water at 866-430-0820.

Once a main is replaced, contractors for Missouri American Water will construct temporary road patches to allow traffic flow. Permanent road repair, as well as restoration of any other yard and property damage caused by the work, will begin within 90 days of the main’s replacement. This allows for the ground to properly settle so that restoration work is successful. More information about restoration can be found on the Missouri American Water website at: https://amwater.com/moaw/customer-service-billing/do-you-have-property-damage

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005755/en/