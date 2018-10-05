Missouri American Water : Launches New Online Tool to Help Customers Calculate Their Water Bill

A Missouri American Water bill has many variables. Some customers have
said it can be difficult to understand, and the company has listened.
Missouri American Water has just launched a new online bill calculator
to help residential customers understand their water bill. The
calculator is available on the company’s website at: https://amwater.com/moaw/customer-service-billing/residential-water-bill-calculator
The calculator allows a residential water customer to input data and see
the resulting bill. Customers can input their location, size of their
water meter, and usage, and see how each impacts their bill. This will
allow customers to better understand their bill, and see the impact of
changing their water-usage habits on their bill.
“A large part of a customer being able to control their residential
water bill is simply understanding all the different parts of it,” said
Cheryl Norton, President of Missouri American Water. “We want this new
tool to help customers understand their water bill so that they can plan
for appropriate water usage and not be surprised by their monthly or
quarterly bill. If you’re a customer, and you can literally see a
difference in your bill when using 4,000 gallons a month instead of
6,000, it can really impact your bottom line.”
The bill calculator applies to residential water bills, but does not
apply to wastewater bills because most residential wastewater customers
pay a flat rate.
Missouri American Water
Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is
the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing
high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to
approximately 1.5 million people.
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and
most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater
utility company. The company employs more than 6,900 dedicated
professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water,
wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people
in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean,
affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we
keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com
and follow American Water on Twitter,
Facebook
and LinkedIn.
