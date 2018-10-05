Missouri American Water : Launches New Online Tool to Help Customers Calculate Their Water Bill

A Missouri American Water bill has many variables. Some customers have said it can be difficult to understand, and the company has listened.

Missouri American Water has just launched a new online bill calculator to help residential customers understand their water bill. The calculator is available on the company’s website at: https://amwater.com/moaw/customer-service-billing/residential-water-bill-calculator

The calculator allows a residential water customer to input data and see the resulting bill. Customers can input their location, size of their water meter, and usage, and see how each impacts their bill. This will allow customers to better understand their bill, and see the impact of changing their water-usage habits on their bill.

“A large part of a customer being able to control their residential water bill is simply understanding all the different parts of it,” said Cheryl Norton, President of Missouri American Water. “We want this new tool to help customers understand their water bill so that they can plan for appropriate water usage and not be surprised by their monthly or quarterly bill. If you’re a customer, and you can literally see a difference in your bill when using 4,000 gallons a month instead of 6,000, it can really impact your bottom line.”

The bill calculator applies to residential water bills, but does not apply to wastewater bills because most residential wastewater customers pay a flat rate.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,900 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005287/en/