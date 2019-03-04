Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY

(AWK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Missouri American Water : Plans $650,000 Pipeline Upgrade in St. Louis County

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 10:00am EST

Project will replace main that broke beneath Interstate 270 in August 2018

Missouri American Water has begun work on a project to replace approximately 400 feet of water main in St. Louis County beneath Interstate 270 near Sappington Road at a cost of approximately $650,000.

The company will install ductile iron water main within a steel casing pipe, replacing a water main that failed in August 2018 and snarled traffic on Interstate 270. The new main will improve service reliability in the area.

“When the main broke last summer, it created a real traffic nightmare for commuters on Interstate 270 for a few hours, though thankfully not many customers went without water,” said Matt Jaspering, Senior Project Engineer. “This new main is being installed adjacent to the main that broke. It was deemed impractical to attempt to repair the existing main running beneath a major highway. It was determined to be timelier and less costly to lay a new main next to it, leave the old one in place, and simply remove it from service.”

Crews will work weekdays and Saturdays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Traffic restrictions may be required on side streets including Roanna Ln. and Hausfel Ct. during construction and motorists are urged to exercise caution when traveling through the work zone. During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower-than-normal water pressure. For more information, contact Missouri American Water at 866-430-0820.

The company expects to complete new main installation, testing and disinfection, and connecting customers’ service lines to the new main by April 2019, weather permitting. Final paving restoration is expected to be completed by Summer 2019.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,700 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found by visiting www.amwater.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
10:00aMISSOURI AMERICAN WATER : Plans $650,000 Pipeline Upgrade in St. Louis County
BU
02/27AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Grades Repor..
BU
02/26AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Kentucky American Water Now Accepting Applications for 20..
PU
02/25ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : 's Champaign County District Wins Regional Water Taste..
BU
02/22AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Iowa American Water Now Accepting Applications for 2019 E..
PU
02/21AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/19AMERICAN WATER WORKS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/19AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/19AMERICAN WATER WORKS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
02/19AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 612 M
EBIT 2019 1 246 M
Net income 2019 655 M
Debt 2019 9 191 M
Yield 2019 1,94%
P/E ratio 2019 28,43
P/E ratio 2020 26,20
EV / Sales 2019 7,62x
EV / Sales 2020 7,43x
Capitalization 18 335 M
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan N. Story President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Chairman
Walter J. Lynch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda G. Sullivan CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY11.76%18 368
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD1.33%12 547
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED18.50%5 638
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%2 093
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS-0.15%2 083
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LTD-2.37%1 677
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.