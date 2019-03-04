Missouri American Water : Plans $650,000 Pipeline Upgrade in St. Louis County

Project will replace main that broke beneath Interstate 270 in August 2018

Missouri American Water has begun work on a project to replace approximately 400 feet of water main in St. Louis County beneath Interstate 270 near Sappington Road at a cost of approximately $650,000.

The company will install ductile iron water main within a steel casing pipe, replacing a water main that failed in August 2018 and snarled traffic on Interstate 270. The new main will improve service reliability in the area.

“When the main broke last summer, it created a real traffic nightmare for commuters on Interstate 270 for a few hours, though thankfully not many customers went without water,” said Matt Jaspering, Senior Project Engineer. “This new main is being installed adjacent to the main that broke. It was deemed impractical to attempt to repair the existing main running beneath a major highway. It was determined to be timelier and less costly to lay a new main next to it, leave the old one in place, and simply remove it from service.”

Crews will work weekdays and Saturdays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Traffic restrictions may be required on side streets including Roanna Ln. and Hausfel Ct. during construction and motorists are urged to exercise caution when traveling through the work zone. During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower-than-normal water pressure. For more information, contact Missouri American Water at 866-430-0820.

The company expects to complete new main installation, testing and disinfection, and connecting customers’ service lines to the new main by April 2019, weather permitting. Final paving restoration is expected to be completed by Summer 2019.

