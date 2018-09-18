Log in
Missouri American Water : Plans Pipeline Upgrade on West Florissant Avenue in the Cities of Ferguson and Dellwood, Mo.

09/18/2018 | 12:16am CEST

Missouri American Water is beginning work on a project to replace approximately 4,300 feet of water main in North Saint Louis County in the municipalities of Ferguson and Dellwood, Mo., on West Florissant Ave. from Canfield Drive to Chambers Road.

Starting this week, the company will install 20-inch ductile iron water main in the area in an effort to improve service reliability and prevent water main breaks. Crews will generally be working weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. with some night time connections. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction and motorists are urged to give themselves extra time and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone.

“Missouri American Water will be replacing two parallel water main, vintage 1928 and 1953, with a single 20-inch ductile iron water main,” said Christopher Parrish, Manager of Operations. “We have worked closely with the Saint Louis County Department of Transportation to shut down a full lane of traffic for the duration of the project to promote safety for our three crews working on site and the road users in the general area.”

The company expects to complete the new main installation, testing and disinfection, and connecting customers’ service lines to the new main by December 1, weather permitting. Final paving restoration is expected to be completed by the end of 2018, weather permitting.

During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower-than-normal water pressure. For more information, contact Missouri American Water at 866-430-0820.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,900 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
