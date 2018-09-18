Missouri American Water : Plans Pipeline Upgrade on West Florissant Avenue in the Cities of Ferguson and Dellwood, Mo.

Missouri American Water is beginning work on a project to replace
approximately 4,300 feet of water main in North Saint Louis County in
the municipalities of Ferguson and Dellwood, Mo., on West Florissant
Ave. from Canfield Drive to Chambers Road.
Starting this week, the company will install 20-inch ductile iron water
main in the area in an effort to improve service reliability and prevent
water main breaks. Crews will generally be working weekdays between 7
a.m. and 7 p.m. with some night time connections. Traffic restrictions
will be in place during construction and motorists are urged to give
themselves extra time and exercise caution when traveling through the
work zone.
“Missouri American Water will be replacing two parallel water main,
vintage 1928 and 1953, with a single 20-inch ductile iron water main,”
said Christopher Parrish, Manager of Operations. “We have worked closely
with the Saint Louis County Department of Transportation to shut down a
full lane of traffic for the duration of the project to promote safety
for our three crews working on site and the road users in the general
area.”
The company expects to complete the new main installation, testing and
disinfection, and connecting customers’ service lines to the new main by
December 1, weather permitting. Final paving restoration is expected to
be completed by the end of 2018, weather permitting.
During construction, customers might experience temporary water service
interruptions, discolored water and/or lower-than-normal water pressure.
For more information, contact Missouri American Water at 866-430-0820.
