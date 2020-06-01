Missouri American Water : Replacing Aged Water Mains in Ballwin and Unincorporated St. Louis County, Including a Road Closure

Log in
06/01/2020 | 02:51pm EDT

Missouri American Water is replacing a pair of water mains in St. Louis County, including one with an estimated three-month road closure.

The company will be closing a section of Heege Rd. in unincorporated St. Louis County for approximately three months beginning Monday, June 1. The company will be working ahead of a St. Louis County bridge project, replacing 450 feet of 16-inch cast iron main from the 1950s with 16-inch ductile iron main between Birkenhead Dr. and Valcour Ave. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes; the road will be completely closed, including to local traffic.

“The Heege Road project is a great example of Missouri American Water working with St. Louis County to save customers money as we make long-term investments in our water system,” said Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. “While we understand the temporary road closure may be an inconvenience for some area residents, doing our work in conjunction with the County reduces construction costs and will prevent future disruptions and road closures in the area.”

In Ballwin, Glyn Cagny Rd., from Carman Rd. north to the end of the street, will see more than 3,200 feet of water main from the 1950s replaced and upsized during a 3-phase project. Cast iron main that is 6 inches in diameter will be replaced by 8-inch PVC main in a project that recently began.

“This section of water main along Glyn Cagny Road has experienced a high number of breaks, and replacing the aging pipe will improve service and reliability for area customers,” Dewey said. “Planned replacement projects like this one are safer and more cost-effective than fixing emergency main breaks, which can cause service disruptions and boil advisories.”

These projects are part of Missouri American Water’s projected $92 million capital investment in water main replacements in St. Louis County in 2020. Already in 2020 the company has replaced more than 30 miles of water main in the County.

Missouri American Water continues to conduct its work in coordination and compliance with all federal, state and local agencies and directives. As construction begins, Missouri American Water asks customers to continue following social distancing recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by keeping at least 6 feet (2 meters) between our employees and customers.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
