Missouri American Water : Upgrading Critical St. Louis County Pump Station

Mid-century Stratmann Pump Station moves water from treatment plant into county

A vital pump station in the St. Louis County water system is receiving an upgrade.

The Stratmann Pump Station, adjacent to the Missouri American Water St. Louis County Service Center on Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur, is undergoing needed upgrades to replace infrastructure from the 1940s and 50s. The project began in June and will run through the end of 2020 at an expected cost of $21 million.

“The Stratmann Pump Station is one of the most critical pump stations in the St. Louis County water system,” said Missouri American Water engineer Matt Jaspering. “It takes drinking water from Central Plant along the Missouri River in Maryland Heights, increases the pressure, and delivers it to areas of central, eastern, and at times southern portions of St. Louis County, filling multiple other storage tanks throughout the St. Louis County water system.”

Customers should not notice any disruption in service or water quality during the project. Also included in the project will be moving an entrance to the company’s service center from Old Olive Street Rd to Corporate Square Drive in an effort to address the city’s concerns about improving safety and traffic flow in the area.

“This is important work to ensure the continued delivery of clean, safe, affordable drinking water for our customers in St. Louis County,” Jaspering said. “The existing building structure and many pieces of equipment have outlived their useful life. Due to its age and existing configuration, repair and replacement of components at this facility is becoming increasingly expensive. This project addresses those concerns while allowing us to better monitor our water system.”

