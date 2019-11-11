Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY

(AWK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Missouri American Water : Upgrading Critical St. Louis County Pump Station

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 01:01pm EST

Mid-century Stratmann Pump Station moves water from treatment plant into county

A vital pump station in the St. Louis County water system is receiving an upgrade.

The Stratmann Pump Station, adjacent to the Missouri American Water St. Louis County Service Center on Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur, is undergoing needed upgrades to replace infrastructure from the 1940s and 50s. The project began in June and will run through the end of 2020 at an expected cost of $21 million.

“The Stratmann Pump Station is one of the most critical pump stations in the St. Louis County water system,” said Missouri American Water engineer Matt Jaspering. “It takes drinking water from Central Plant along the Missouri River in Maryland Heights, increases the pressure, and delivers it to areas of central, eastern, and at times southern portions of St. Louis County, filling multiple other storage tanks throughout the St. Louis County water system.”

Customers should not notice any disruption in service or water quality during the project. Also included in the project will be moving an entrance to the company’s service center from Old Olive Street Rd to Corporate Square Drive in an effort to address the city’s concerns about improving safety and traffic flow in the area.

“This is important work to ensure the continued delivery of clean, safe, affordable drinking water for our customers in St. Louis County,” Jaspering said. “The existing building structure and many pieces of equipment have outlived their useful life. Due to its age and existing configuration, repair and replacement of components at this facility is becoming increasingly expensive. This project addresses those concerns while allowing us to better monitor our water system.”

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
01:01pMISSOURI AMERICAN WATER : Upgrading Critical St. Louis County Pump Station
BU
11/08AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Young Artists Earn Funds for Their Schools Through Illino..
BU
11/08AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/07CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Offers Sonoma County Customers Help after Evacuation..
BU
11/07AMERICAN WATER : and Susan Story Recognized as Muriel F. Siebert Award Winner by..
BU
11/07AMERICAN WATER WORKS : West Virginia American Water and Utility Workers United A..
PU
11/06NEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : Invests $1.38 Million in Cherry Hill Infrastructure
BU
11/06AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Boil Water Advisory Lifted in Owen County
PU
11/05ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : 's Metro East District Investing Approximately $4 Mill..
BU
11/04AMERICAN WATER WORKS : West virginia american water awards 10 bottle filling sta..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 621 M
EBIT 2019 1 245 M
Net income 2019 647 M
Debt 2019 9 372 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 34,0x
P/E ratio 2020 31,0x
EV / Sales2019 8,66x
EV / Sales2020 8,36x
Capitalization 21 981 M
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 126,58  $
Last Close Price 121,59  $
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan N. Story President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Non-Executive Chairman
Walter J. Lynch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY28.13%21 981
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED13.33%14 189
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED3.00%5 315
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR66.92%2 246
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS5.85%2 093
TTW PCL--.--%1 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group