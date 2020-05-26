Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company, Inc.    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Missouri American Water : to Construct New Service Center in North St. Louis County to Better Serve Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 10:03am EDT

Missouri American Water is beginning construction of a new 10,000 square foot service center in North St. Louis County to better serve customers in the area.

The new service center, located at 9040 Frost Street in Berkeley, will increase efficiency by bringing approximately 50 employees within a 15-minute drive of most customers in North County. This will allow for faster responses to emergency main breaks and reduce travel time to customer service appointments.

“This investment will enhance our ability to provide outstanding service and reliability to our customers, who are at the center of everything we do,” said Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. “We carefully chose this location to allow our employees to respond more quickly to water main breaks and other critical customer service needs in North St. Louis County.”

To be completed by year end, the new service center is part of an effort to more strategically locate field operation centers throughout St. Louis County to improve work processes and increase productivity.

“We are glad to see Missouri American Water investing in our community and making this effort to better serve their customers,” said St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, who represents the new service center location. “Customers in North County will benefit from faster response times to their water-related issues when this service center is complete.”

Missouri American Water continues to conduct its work in coordination and compliance with all federal, state and local agencies and directives. As construction begins, Missouri American Water asks customers to continue following social distancing recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by keeping at least 6 feet (2 meters) between our employees and customers.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
10:03aMISSOURI AMERICAN WATER : to Construct New Service Center in North St. Louis Cou..
BU
05/22ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : to Invest $3.7 million for Water Tank Improvements
BU
05/21NEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : Offers Wise Water Tips for Warmer Weather
BU
05/20ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : 's Village of Fisher Wastewater Service Team Provides ..
BU
05/20AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water to Begin $316,000 Water Line ..
PU
05/19ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : Announces Over $25,000 in Environmental Grants for Wat..
BU
05/18AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, ..
AQ
05/18AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Names William Varley Chief Growth Officer
BU
05/18AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Unveils $6 Million Plan for W..
PU
05/18NEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : Announces 10th Annual Volunteer Firefighter & Emerge..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 824 M
EBIT 2020 1 311 M
Net income 2020 698 M
Debt 2020 9 975 M
Yield 2020 1,79%
P/E ratio 2020 31,4x
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
EV / Sales2020 8,32x
EV / Sales2021 8,04x
Capitalization 21 851 M
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 133,19 $
Last Close Price 120,71 $
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter J. Lynch President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Non-Executive Chairman
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
George F. MacKenzie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-1.74%21 851
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-6.38%12 867
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-25.13%3 813
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-6.96%3 504
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%1 934
TTW1.45%1 747
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group