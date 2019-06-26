Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY

(AWK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

New Jersey American Water : Announces New Legal and Government Affairs Leads

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 01:41pm EDT

New Jersey American Water has announced changes to its Legal and Government Affairs leadership. Debbie Albrecht has been named Vice President and General Counsel for American Water’s Eastern Division and David Mayer has been named Director of Government Affairs for New Jersey American Water.

“Both Debbie and David have deep and broad experience in their respective fields and will provide New Jersey American Water with the expertise needed to continue to move the company forward,” said Cheryl Norton, President, New Jersey American Water and Senior Vice President, American Water Eastern Division.

As Vice President and Division General Counsel, Albrecht will be responsible for providing legal counsel and guidance for New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Virginia. She most recently served as senior regulatory counsel for American Water, where she provided strategic guidance on rate and regulatory matters, including rate case filings, review of legislation and other regulatory proceedings. She also helped develop and implement national and multi-jurisdictional rate and regulatory strategies, practices and processes across all of American Water’s operating subsidiaries.

Albrecht joined American Water in 2013 as counsel for West Virginia American Water, where she was part of the senior management team. She received a bachelor’s degree from Quinnipiac University, and a law degree from Quinnipiac University School of Law.

As Director of Government Affairs for New Jersey American Water, Mayer will focus on state legislative and lobbying activities, as well as municipal relationships in the company’s South region. He will provide strategic government affairs counsel and will be responsible for establishing and maintaining relationships with elected/appointed individuals to strengthen the company’s position as a trusted and expert resource and industry leader for water and wastewater issues.

Currently serving as the mayor of Gloucester Township, a position he will continue to occupy, Mayer has a strong legislative and municipal background. His most recent role was senior director of Government Affairs for Comcast, overseeing relationships with elected officials in N.J. Other previous roles include serving as a member of the State Assembly, Camden County Deputy County Clerk, and as District Director for Representative Robert Andrews. He is also an adjunct professor at Rowan University.

Mayer earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Rutgers University and a law degree from Rutgers University School of Law.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.7 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit www.amwater.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
01:41pNEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : Announces New Legal and Government Affairs Leads
BU
04:22aIntercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Boa..
AQ
06/24ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : Investing over $1.8 million in City of Farmington Wate..
BU
06/21AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Over $9.5 Million to Be Invested in Peoria Area Water Sys..
BU
06/20NEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : Celebrates Completion of $26.2 Million Expansion Pro..
BU
06/19AMERICAN WATER WORKS : AWWA 2019 American Water Scholarship Presented to Univers..
BU
06/19CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Desalination Project Awarded $10 Million State Grant
BU
06/18AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality ..
BU
06/18MISSOURI AMERICAN WATER : Names Ken Franklin as Manager of Government Relations
BU
06/17AMERICAN WATER : Employees Raise More Than $270,000 in Support of Water For Peop..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 637 M
EBIT 2019 1 243 M
Net income 2019 653 M
Debt 2019 9 181 M
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 32,77
P/E ratio 2020 30,17
EV / Sales 2019 8,34x
EV / Sales 2020 8,12x
Capitalization 21 153 M
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target -4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan N. Story President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Chairman
Walter J. Lynch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda G. Sullivan CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY29.10%21 153
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD5.07%13 458
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED15.75%5 401
CHONGQING WATER GROUP COMPANY LIMITED0.90%4 073
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS7.26%2 023
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO PARANA SANEPAR36.73%1 998
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About