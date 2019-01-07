New Jersey American Water : Announces Ninth Annual First Responder Grant Program

Recognizing the bravery and heroism of the volunteer firefighters and first responders in our communities, New Jersey American Water announces its 2019 grant program for volunteer fire departments and emergency responders located in the company’s service areas.

“We are proud to continue to offer this program, which provides assistance to the brave men and women volunteering their time and skills to safeguard the people who live and work in the communities we serve, including our employees,” said Denise Venuti Free, director of Communications and External Affairs, New Jersey American Water.

Grants will be awarded to cover the costs associated with purchasing personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and related activities and materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations (e.g., ambulance and first aid squads). Reimbursement for specific fire training classes, including the cost of training manuals and student workbooks, is also eligible. Regional or countywide applications are encouraged to maximize the number of fire and emergency organizations that would benefit from the grants.

To apply, organizations must submit an application, complete with the following information:

Contact information, including name and phone number.

Description of the organization(s) seeking support, including company name, address of company and county in which the company is located.

Overview of the specific project to be funded.

Grant amount requested.

Problem/challenges that the project will address.

Timeframe for implementation of the project.

Summary of other sources being approached for support of the project.

In addition to the letter of application, a project budget should be included.

The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $1,000 and the deadline to apply is March 8, 2019. Interested applicants can find more information and apply online at www.newjerseyamericanwater.com, under News and Community, Community Involvement. Grant recipients will be notified at the end of March.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.7 million people.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit www.amwater.com.

