New Jersey American Water : Celebrates Completion of $37 Million Flood Protection Project at the Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant

Today, New
Jersey American Water celebrated the completion of a significant,
long-term flood protection project at its Raritan-Millstone Water
Treatment Plant with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the grounds of the
plant. This $37 million project will help ensure the water supply at the
plant is protected from the increased risk of flooding during extreme
weather events while maintaining a sustainable water supply for more
than 1 million people in the central New Jersey region.
“Today is the result of countless hours of planning and 18 months of
construction made possible by hundreds of professionals who came
together to make our vision of protecting this facility a reality,” said
Deborah Degillio, president of New Jersey American Water. “We have
fortified this critical infrastructure in order to provide clean, safe,
reliable water service – not only to our customers in Central New Jersey
who rely on us every day, but also the millions of residents throughout
the state we help during emergency situations.”
The Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant, situated in Bridgewater,
Somerset County, N.J., is New Jersey American Water’s largest water
production facility and a regional source of potable water supply for
all or parts of seven counties in central New Jersey. The plant produces
an average system delivery of 132 million gallons a day (MGD) and is
capable of peaking at 190 MGD. As a Tier 1 New Jersey Office of Homeland
Security & Preparedness facility, the Raritan-Millstone facility is also
considered “Critical Infrastructure” by the federal Department of
Homeland Security. Water supply from the plant is also provided to five
large bulk water sales connections, and two Critical Regional Emergency
Interconnections – the cities of Newark and Trenton.
The plant is located near the confluence of the Raritan and Millstone
Rivers – an area of Somerset County that experiences severe flooding
during significant storm events due to the relative low ground surface
elevations in the floodways adjacent to the two rivers. Prior to the $37
million investment project, the earthen berms and north side reinforced
concrete flood wall surrounding the plant were previously designed to
provide flood protection for a 100-year flood event, which is marked by
an elevation of 44 feet. The system of flood protection had been tested
three times in recent years, with peak flood water levels recorded
within inches from the top of the berm/wall.
With the completion of this project, the entire floodwall system at the
plant has now been raised by four feet to an elevation of 48 feet, which
is the level of flood resiliency supported by the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency and the Army Corp of Engineers. The raising of the
floodwall now provides flood protection from storm events up to 500-year
recurring frequency. In addition to raising the plant’s north reinforced
concrete floodwall, the earthen berms in the northeast and west have
also been raised and widened, additional reinforced concrete flood walls
have been constructed, new flood gates have been installed and drainage
mechanisms have been improved.
To complete this significant project, New Jersey American Water
contracted with AECOM for design engineering and KC Construction Inc. as
the general construction contractor. The majority of the cost of raising
the floodwall, which amounts to approximately $27.2 million, is being
funded through low-interest financing from New Jersey Infrastructure
Bank in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Environmental
Protection.
