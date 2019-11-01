Log in
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY

New Jersey American Water : Invests $12 Million in South Plainfield Infrastructure

0
11/01/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

New Jersey American Water will rehabilitate approximately 3,500 feet of aging 60-inch transmission main in South Plainfield this fall. The company will employ an award-winning technique that involves lining the pipe with carbon fiber along Wooden Avenue from Beatrice Place to Metuchen Road. The project also includes the reconstruction of existing manholes and valve pits along the pipeline route.

This $12 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water’s local, qualified contractor, Schilke Construction Co., will begin work early November and expects to finish by April 2020, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Work outside of these hours is not anticipated unless required to maintain project schedule. The project will have a minimal impact on the roadway, and final street restorations will be completed in the summer of 2020, if needed.

For the public’s and workers’ safety, minor traffic pattern alternations are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.7 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
