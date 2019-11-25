New Jersey American Water : Invests $6.8 Million in Monmouth County Infrastructure

New Jersey American Water will replace nearly 23,000 feet of aging water main throughout Monmouth County this winter. The project also includes replacing 23 fire hydrants and up to 250 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline routes. The company will upgrade the aging water lines, installed as far back as the 1920s, with new main in the following areas:

Holmdel

McCampbell Road from Barbera Drive to Crawfords Corner – Everett Road

Interlaken

Rona Street from Grassmere Avenue to Fernmere Avenue

Middletown

East End Avenue from East Road to 10 th Street

from East Road to 10 Street Highland Avenue from Ocean Avenue to Brevent Avenue

Ocean Township

Michael Avenue from Berger Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue

from Berger Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue Jerome Avenue from Michael Avenue to the end of the road

from Michael Avenue to the end of the road Garfield Avenue from Elberon Boulevard to the end of the road

from Elberon Boulevard to the end of the road Lawrence Avenue from Larchwood Avenue to Michael Avenue

from Larchwood Avenue to Michael Avenue Grant Avenue from Monmouth Road to Railroad Avenue

Sea Bright

Island View Way from Ocean Ave to the end of the road

from Ocean Ave to the end of the road Longview Way from Island View Way to the end of the road

from Island View Way to the end of the road Garden Way from Island View Way to the end of the road

"New Jersey American Water places a high value on our proactive replacement program, as it helps us improve water quality and service and makes our systems more resilient to potential disruptions in the future," stated Carmen Tierno, Senior Director, Coastal Operations. "These projects throughout Monmouth County are a continuation of the critical investment for the company to provide our customers with safe, reliable water service. By constantly upgrading our infrastructure, we're planning to keep it that way."

This $6.8 million investment represents only a fraction of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water’s local, qualified contractors, Perna Finnigan, Inc., J.F. Kiely Construction Co., and Pioneer Construction Co. Inc. will begin work on or about Nov. 25 and expect to finish by the end of March, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not anticipated unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed by late spring of 2020.

For the public’s and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

