Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY

(AWK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

New Jersey American Water : Invests $6.8 Million in Monmouth County Infrastructure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 05:03pm EST

New Jersey American Water will replace nearly 23,000 feet of aging water main throughout Monmouth County this winter. The project also includes replacing 23 fire hydrants and up to 250 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline routes. The company will upgrade the aging water lines, installed as far back as the 1920s, with new main in the following areas:

Holmdel

  • McCampbell Road from Barbera Drive to Crawfords Corner – Everett Road

Interlaken

  • Rona Street from Grassmere Avenue to Fernmere Avenue

Middletown

  • East End Avenue from East Road to 10th Street
  • Highland Avenue from Ocean Avenue to Brevent Avenue

Ocean Township

  • Michael Avenue from Berger Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue
  • Jerome Avenue from Michael Avenue to the end of the road
  • Garfield Avenue from Elberon Boulevard to the end of the road
  • Lawrence Avenue from Larchwood Avenue to Michael Avenue
  • Grant Avenue from Monmouth Road to Railroad Avenue

Sea Bright

  • Island View Way from Ocean Ave to the end of the road
  • Longview Way from Island View Way to the end of the road
  • Garden Way from Island View Way to the end of the road

"New Jersey American Water places a high value on our proactive replacement program, as it helps us improve water quality and service and makes our systems more resilient to potential disruptions in the future," stated Carmen Tierno, Senior Director, Coastal Operations. "These projects throughout Monmouth County are a continuation of the critical investment for the company to provide our customers with safe, reliable water service. By constantly upgrading our infrastructure, we're planning to keep it that way."

This $6.8 million investment represents only a fraction of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water’s local, qualified contractors, Perna Finnigan, Inc., J.F. Kiely Construction Co., and Pioneer Construction Co. Inc. will begin work on or about Nov. 25 and expect to finish by the end of March, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not anticipated unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed by late spring of 2020.

For the public’s and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.7 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
05:03pNEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : Invests $6.8 Million in Monmouth County Infrastructu..
BU
04:22pCALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Teams Up with State Assemblymember Jim Cooper for &l..
BU
04:17pCALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Teams Up with California State Assembly Member Kevin..
BU
04:16pCALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Teams Up with State Senator Jim Nielsen for “O..
BU
04:15pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Golden State Water and California American Water Team Up ..
BU
11/22AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Water Treatment Adjustment and System Flushing Activity C..
PU
11/22MISSOURI AMERICAN WATER : Donating Land to Monarch Fire Protection District
BU
11/21ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : - Liberty Utilities Co. Expands Water Utilit..
AQ
11/20AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement,..
AQ
11/20AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Announces Agreement to Sell Its Regulated Operations in N..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 635 M
EBIT 2019 1 247 M
Net income 2019 646 M
Debt 2019 9 404 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 33,3x
P/E ratio 2020 30,4x
EV / Sales2019 8,51x
EV / Sales2020 8,28x
Capitalization 21 520 M
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 125,00  $
Last Close Price 119,04  $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan N. Story President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Non-Executive Chairman
Walter J. Lynch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY31.14%21 520
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED11.20%13 937
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-4.75%4 880
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR73.08%2 201
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS7.87%1 998
TTW PCL--.--%1 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group