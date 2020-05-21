Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company, Inc.    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Jersey American Water : Offers Wise Water Tips for Warmer Weather

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 11:38am EDT

With the spring season in full swing and summer on the way, New Jersey American Water is offering tips to customers to help avoid the water overuse pitfalls that frequently happen this time of year. These tips and insights are designed to help customers save money while alleviating stress on water supplies and infrastructure as we head into the warmer weather months.

“More families are home and venturing to their yards to engage in outdoor activities, many involving an increase use of their water,” said Thomas Shroba, vice president of operations at New Jersey American Water. “Unfortunately, many customers don’t think about the amount of water they are using ‘in the moment’ and the reality hits when they get a higher water bill. Our goal is to raise people’s awareness and help them be proactive with simply tips they can implement now and save later.”

New Jersey American Water wants to remind people of the value and finite supply of water, while empowering them with tips they can use every day to reduce usage and save money. Here are some wise water tips for outdoor water use:

  • Reuse it. Use water from rain barrels and kiddie pools for watering lawn and gardens.
  • Embrace the bucket! Instead of using a running hose, use water contained in a bucket for washing cars and pets, and rinsing sandy/grassy feet.
  • Timing is everything. Only water during the coolest parts of the day (early morning or evening) to minimize evaporation. Also, be aware of which plants don’t need to be watered every day.
  • Odd/Even Watering of your lawn. Watering your lawn uses a lot of water, so only water your lawn when it needs it. Generally, lawns only need an inch or so of water per week.
  • Rain delay. Watch weather forecast to avoid “Mother Nature” re-watering your garden, which could also damage plants.
  • Pick your plants wisely. Purchase varieties that require less water and remain hearty in drier weather. And don’t forget to mulch (only 2-3”) to help with water retention.
  • Be a leak detective. Find and fix leaks and breaks in hoses, sprinkler systems and pipes. For help, download New Jersey American Water’s Leak Detection Kit at newjerseyamwater.com under Water Information.
  • Raise the blade. Raise the level of your lawnmower blade to avoid lawn burnout and the need for watering.
  • Keep an eye out. Watch your sprinkler’s “sweep” to make sure all the water is reaching vegetation that needs it and not the pavement! Check this frequently in case a person or animal has accidentally redirected your sprinkler.

More tips for indoor and outdoor water use can be found on New Jersey American Water’s website at www.newjerseyamwater.com.

“We’re encouraging people to be smart about their water usage. By following these wise water usage tips, we hope customers see how easy they are to implement and begin to make year-round water conservation practices a part of every-day life,” said Shroba.

In addition, the company wants to remind lower income customers that they may qualify to receive assistance in paying their water bill through New Jersey American Water’s H2O Help to Others Program. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com/H2OProgram.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
11:38aNEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : Offers Wise Water Tips for Warmer Weather
BU
05/20ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : 's Village of Fisher Wastewater Service Team Provides ..
BU
05/20AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water to Begin $316,000 Water Line ..
PU
05/19ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : Announces Over $25,000 in Environmental Grants for Wat..
BU
05/18AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, ..
AQ
05/18AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Names William Varley Chief Growth Officer
BU
05/18AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Unveils $6 Million Plan for W..
PU
05/18NEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : Announces 10th Annual Volunteer Firefighter & Emerge..
BU
05/18MISSOURI AMERICAN WATER : Improves Its Emergency Testing Protocol with Installat..
BU
05/18AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Begins $540,000 Water Line Up..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 824 M
EBIT 2020 1 311 M
Net income 2020 698 M
Debt 2020 9 975 M
Yield 2020 1,79%
P/E ratio 2020 31,4x
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
EV / Sales2020 8,32x
EV / Sales2021 8,03x
Capitalization 21 831 M
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 133,19 $
Last Close Price 120,60 $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter J. Lynch President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Non-Executive Chairman
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Radhakrishnan Swaminathan Chief Technology & Information Officer, SVP
George F. MacKenzie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-1.83%21 831
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-3.68%13 244
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-22.84%3 931
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-5.54%3 580
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%2 009
TTW0.00%1 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group