New Jersey American Water : Offers Wise Water Tips for Warmer Weather

With the spring season in full swing and summer on the way, New Jersey American Water is offering tips to customers to help avoid the water overuse pitfalls that frequently happen this time of year. These tips and insights are designed to help customers save money while alleviating stress on water supplies and infrastructure as we head into the warmer weather months.

“More families are home and venturing to their yards to engage in outdoor activities, many involving an increase use of their water,” said Thomas Shroba, vice president of operations at New Jersey American Water. “Unfortunately, many customers don’t think about the amount of water they are using ‘in the moment’ and the reality hits when they get a higher water bill. Our goal is to raise people’s awareness and help them be proactive with simply tips they can implement now and save later.”

New Jersey American Water wants to remind people of the value and finite supply of water, while empowering them with tips they can use every day to reduce usage and save money. Here are some wise water tips for outdoor water use:

Reuse it. Use water from rain barrels and kiddie pools for watering lawn and gardens.

Use water from rain barrels and kiddie pools for watering lawn and gardens. Embrace the bucket! Instead of using a running hose, use water contained in a bucket for washing cars and pets, and rinsing sandy/grassy feet.

Instead of using a running hose, use water contained in a bucket for washing cars and pets, and rinsing sandy/grassy feet. Timing is everything. Only water during the coolest parts of the day (early morning or evening) to minimize evaporation. Also, be aware of which plants don’t need to be watered every day.

Only water during the coolest parts of the day (early morning or evening) to minimize evaporation. Also, be aware of which plants don’t need to be watered every day. Odd/Even Watering of your lawn. Watering your lawn uses a lot of water, so only water your lawn when it needs it. Generally, lawns only need an inch or so of water per week.

Watering your lawn uses a lot of water, so only water your lawn when it needs it. Generally, lawns only need an inch or so of water per week. Rain delay. Watch weather forecast to avoid “Mother Nature” re-watering your garden, which could also damage plants.

Watch weather forecast to avoid “Mother Nature” re-watering your garden, which could also damage plants. Pick your plants wisely. Purchase varieties that require less water and remain hearty in drier weather. And don’t forget to mulch (only 2-3”) to help with water retention.

Purchase varieties that require less water and remain hearty in drier weather. And don’t forget to mulch (only 2-3”) to help with water retention. Be a leak detective. Find and fix leaks and breaks in hoses, sprinkler systems and pipes. For help, download New Jersey American Water’s Leak Detection Kit at newjerseyamwater.com under Water Information.

Find and fix leaks and breaks in hoses, sprinkler systems and pipes. For help, download New Jersey American Water’s Leak Detection Kit at newjerseyamwater.com under Water Information. Raise the blade. Raise the level of your lawnmower blade to avoid lawn burnout and the need for watering.

Raise the level of your lawnmower blade to avoid lawn burnout and the need for watering. Keep an eye out. Watch your sprinkler’s “sweep” to make sure all the water is reaching vegetation that needs it and not the pavement! Check this frequently in case a person or animal has accidentally redirected your sprinkler.

More tips for indoor and outdoor water use can be found on New Jersey American Water’s website at www.newjerseyamwater.com.

“We’re encouraging people to be smart about their water usage. By following these wise water usage tips, we hope customers see how easy they are to implement and begin to make year-round water conservation practices a part of every-day life,” said Shroba.

In addition, the company wants to remind lower income customers that they may qualify to receive assistance in paying their water bill through New Jersey American Water’s H2O Help to Others Program. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com/H2OProgram.

