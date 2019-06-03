New Jersey American Water :'s Water Quality Grades Are In

New Jersey American Water’s annual Water Quality Reports are now
accessible via the company’s website – www.newjerseyamwater.com
– under the Water
Quality tab.
Each year, New Jersey American Water compiles its annual Water Quality
Reports (also called Consumer Confidence Reports) for customers and
other stakeholders, detailing the quality of water supplied by the
company to each community served. The report outlines the quality of
water provided using data from water quality testing conducted in local
systems between January and December of 2018. Data collected is shown in
comparison to the compliance standards established by both the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the New Jersey Department of
Environmental Protection (NJDEP), including regulations specifically
related to lead.
“New Jersey American Water is once again proud to report that the
drinking water supplied to our customers in the 192 municipalities we
serve and the dozens of additional communities that purchase water from
us meets or surpasses both state and federal standards for all regulated
substances, including lead,” explained Cheryl Norton, president of New
Jersey American Water. “We have an exceptional track record when it
comes to water quality and regulatory compliance which ranks us among
the best water companies in the nation. We encourage our customers to
read through the information provided in their specific community
reports to better understand the work we do and our commitment to
providing high-quality water 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”
The report gives an overview of local drinking water sources for each
community and details the extensive testing conducted on the company’s
water each year. Additionally, the report highlights the substances
detected in the treated water, as well as the levels of those substances
prior to treatment. As an additional layer of education and
transparency, the report also details results of tests conducted for
certain unregulated contaminants, such as PFAS, in areas where they are
present and thus treated to achieve levels below recommended health
guidelines.
New Jersey American Water relies on the expertise of more than 800
professionals across the state to ensure that the water delivered to
customers meets or surpasses the highest of standards. From plant
operators and engineers to water distribution professionals, these
experts continuously monitor and test the water, and maintain facilities
and infrastructure across the state to ensure safe, efficient operations.
“Our 2018 results are a testament to our employees’ hard work and
dedication to excellence,” said Norton. “Their work is further enhanced
through investment in our infrastructure, including treatment plants,
tanks, pump stations, pipes, fire hydrants and metering equipment. In
2018 alone, we invested more than $330 million to improve our water
treatment and delivery systems across the state. We take what we do very
seriously and care about our customers just as much as we care about the
quality of our water and service.”
Customers can access the Water Quality report specific to their area by
going to the Water
Quality tab on New Jersey American Water’s website and searching for
their report by zip code. Printed copies of the report are available to
customers who do not wish to access it online. Customers can call the
company’s customer service center at 800-272-1325 to request a hard copy
of their local report.
To learn more about New Jersey American Water’s commitment to water
education, environmental stewardship and quality service, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com.
New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK),
is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing
high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to
approximately 2.7 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com
and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter
and Facebook.
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and
most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater
utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated
professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water,
wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people
in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean,
affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we
keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit www.amwater.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005533/en/