New Jersey American Water :'s Water Quality Grades Are In

Reports Now Available to Customers, Highlighting Company’s Ongoing Achievements in Meeting or Surpassing State & Federal Standards, Including Lead Regulations

New Jersey American Water’s annual Water Quality Reports are now accessible via the company’s website – www.newjerseyamwater.com – under the Water Quality tab.

Each year, New Jersey American Water compiles its annual Water Quality Reports (also called Consumer Confidence Reports) for customers and other stakeholders, detailing the quality of water supplied by the company to each community served. The report outlines the quality of water provided using data from water quality testing conducted in local systems between January and December of 2018. Data collected is shown in comparison to the compliance standards established by both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), including regulations specifically related to lead.

“New Jersey American Water is once again proud to report that the drinking water supplied to our customers in the 192 municipalities we serve and the dozens of additional communities that purchase water from us meets or surpasses both state and federal standards for all regulated substances, including lead,” explained Cheryl Norton, president of New Jersey American Water. “We have an exceptional track record when it comes to water quality and regulatory compliance which ranks us among the best water companies in the nation. We encourage our customers to read through the information provided in their specific community reports to better understand the work we do and our commitment to providing high-quality water 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

The report gives an overview of local drinking water sources for each community and details the extensive testing conducted on the company’s water each year. Additionally, the report highlights the substances detected in the treated water, as well as the levels of those substances prior to treatment. As an additional layer of education and transparency, the report also details results of tests conducted for certain unregulated contaminants, such as PFAS, in areas where they are present and thus treated to achieve levels below recommended health guidelines.

New Jersey American Water relies on the expertise of more than 800 professionals across the state to ensure that the water delivered to customers meets or surpasses the highest of standards. From plant operators and engineers to water distribution professionals, these experts continuously monitor and test the water, and maintain facilities and infrastructure across the state to ensure safe, efficient operations.

“Our 2018 results are a testament to our employees’ hard work and dedication to excellence,” said Norton. “Their work is further enhanced through investment in our infrastructure, including treatment plants, tanks, pump stations, pipes, fire hydrants and metering equipment. In 2018 alone, we invested more than $330 million to improve our water treatment and delivery systems across the state. We take what we do very seriously and care about our customers just as much as we care about the quality of our water and service.”

Customers can access the Water Quality report specific to their area by going to the Water Quality tab on New Jersey American Water’s website and searching for their report by zip code. Printed copies of the report are available to customers who do not wish to access it online. Customers can call the company’s customer service center at 800-272-1325 to request a hard copy of their local report.

To learn more about New Jersey American Water’s commitment to water education, environmental stewardship and quality service, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.7 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit www.amwater.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005533/en/