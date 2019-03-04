New Jersey American Water : to Start Annual Spring Cleaning

This spring and into the summer months, New Jersey American Water will
perform its annual cleaning of the water distribution system to help
ensure customers continue to receive high-quality, reliable water
service. Beginning the week of March 18, New Jersey American Water will
perform annual maintenance to flush out harmless mineral deposits that
may have built up in the pipes’ inner walls.
New Jersey American Water’s Joseph Green flushing a hydrant in the company’s Lakewood service area. (Photo Credit: New Jersey American Water)
Flushing the water mains involves loosening sediment by pumping a high
velocity of water into the pipes then out through open fire hydrants.
The service areas that will be impacted and dates when flushing begins
are posted at www.newjerseyamwater.com,
under Alerts.
While water mains are being cleaned, it is common for customers to
notice short periods of low water pressure or discolored water. If
customers experience temporary water discoloration, New Jersey American
Water recommends running the cold water until it is clear. The following
steps are also encouraged:
-
Draw water for cooking prior to the flushing period
-
Store a large bottle of water in the refrigerator for drinking
-
Check for discolored water before using the washing machine or
dishwasher
-
If water pressure or water volume seems low after flushing has been
completed, check faucet screens for trapped particles.
In addition to viewing
the schedule on the company’s website, customers also have the
option to be updated on the local flushing schedule via phone call, text
or email by enrolling in New Jersey American Water’s CodeRED customer
notification system at www.amwater.com/myaccount.
New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK),
is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing
high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to
approximately 2.7 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com
and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter
and Facebook.
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and
most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater
utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated
professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water,
wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in
46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean,
affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we
keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com.
