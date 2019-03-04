New Jersey American Water : to Start Annual Spring Cleaning

Water main flushing begins this month and continues through the fall

This spring and into the summer months, New Jersey American Water will perform its annual cleaning of the water distribution system to help ensure customers continue to receive high-quality, reliable water service. Beginning the week of March 18, New Jersey American Water will perform annual maintenance to flush out harmless mineral deposits that may have built up in the pipes’ inner walls.

New Jersey American Water’s Joseph Green flushing a hydrant in the company’s Lakewood service area. (Photo Credit: New Jersey American Water)

Flushing the water mains involves loosening sediment by pumping a high velocity of water into the pipes then out through open fire hydrants. The service areas that will be impacted and dates when flushing begins are posted at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under Alerts.

While water mains are being cleaned, it is common for customers to notice short periods of low water pressure or discolored water. If customers experience temporary water discoloration, New Jersey American Water recommends running the cold water until it is clear. The following steps are also encouraged:

Draw water for cooking prior to the flushing period

Store a large bottle of water in the refrigerator for drinking

Check for discolored water before using the washing machine or dishwasher

If water pressure or water volume seems low after flushing has been completed, check faucet screens for trapped particles.

In addition to viewing the schedule on the company’s website, customers also have the option to be updated on the local flushing schedule via phone call, text or email by enrolling in New Jersey American Water’s CodeRED customer notification system at www.amwater.com/myaccount.

