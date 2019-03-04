Log in
New Jersey American Water : to Start Annual Spring Cleaning

0
03/04/2019 | 02:02pm EST

Water main flushing begins this month and continues through the fall

This spring and into the summer months, New Jersey American Water will perform its annual cleaning of the water distribution system to help ensure customers continue to receive high-quality, reliable water service. Beginning the week of March 18, New Jersey American Water will perform annual maintenance to flush out harmless mineral deposits that may have built up in the pipes’ inner walls.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005877/en/

New Jersey American Water’s Joseph Green flushing a hydrant in the company’s Lakewood service area. ...

New Jersey American Water’s Joseph Green flushing a hydrant in the company’s Lakewood service area. (Photo Credit: New Jersey American Water)

Flushing the water mains involves loosening sediment by pumping a high velocity of water into the pipes then out through open fire hydrants. The service areas that will be impacted and dates when flushing begins are posted at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under Alerts.

While water mains are being cleaned, it is common for customers to notice short periods of low water pressure or discolored water. If customers experience temporary water discoloration, New Jersey American Water recommends running the cold water until it is clear. The following steps are also encouraged:

  • Draw water for cooking prior to the flushing period
  • Store a large bottle of water in the refrigerator for drinking
  • Check for discolored water before using the washing machine or dishwasher
  • If water pressure or water volume seems low after flushing has been completed, check faucet screens for trapped particles.

In addition to viewing the schedule on the company’s website, customers also have the option to be updated on the local flushing schedule via phone call, text or email by enrolling in New Jersey American Water’s CodeRED customer notification system at www.amwater.com/myaccount.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.7 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com.


© Business Wire 2019
