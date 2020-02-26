New Jersey American Water : to Start Annual Spring Cleaning

Log in
02/26/2020 | 03:15pm EST

Water main flushing begins this month and continues through the fall

Beginning March 2 and into the summer months, New Jersey American Water will perform the annual cleaning of its water distribution system to ensure customers continue to receive high-quality, reliable water service. Flushing the system helps to clean out any build up of mineral deposits and sediment inside the pipes. The company also flushes its hydrants to make sure they are operational and to check fire flows in the system.

Flushing involves simultaneously opening fire hydrants in a specific area to create increased water flows. The service areas and dates when flushing begins are posted at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under Alerts.

While water mains are being cleaned, customers may notice short periods of low water pressure or discolored water. If customers experience temporary water discoloration, New Jersey American Water recommends running the cold water until it is clear. The following steps are also encouraged:

  • Draw water for cooking prior to the flushing period.
  • Store a large bottle of water in the refrigerator for drinking.
  • Check for discolored water before using the washing machine or dishwasher.
  • If water pressure or water volume seems low after flushing has been completed, check faucet screens for trapped particles.

In addition to viewing the schedule on the company’s website, customers also have the option to be updated on the local flushing schedule via phone call, text or email by enrolling in New Jersey American Water’s CodeRED customer notification system at www.amwater.com/myaccount.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
