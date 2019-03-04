New York American Water : Launches Water Conservation Program to Help Customers Manage Their Water Usage and Save Money on Their Bills

New York American Water customer rates will increase per a four-year
rate plan approved by the New York State Public Service Commission in
2017. The rate plan provides for Year Three rates to begin on April 1,
2019.
A conservation rate structure was implemented in 2017, to encourage
water conservation and support the long-term sustainability of the Long
Island Aquifer. The New York State Department of Environmental
Conservation (DEC) established a goal for all Long Island water
suppliers to reduce summertime peak water use by 15 percent by 2021. In
a conservation rate structure, the more water customers use, the higher
their bills will be. New York American Water’s conservation rate
structure and H2O Conservation Control Program, outlined below, are
designed to help meet the DEC goal and assist customers in reducing
their water bills.
New York American Water is committed to educating customers about their
water use and offering them tools they can use to conserve and save
money. To this end, the company executed a comprehensive analysis of
customers’ water use habits to identify opportunities to conserve and
save money. The results showed that Long Island customers have a great
opportunity to use less water and save money.
“We learned from last year’s rate change that our company must be more
proactive about educating our customers about new rates and the
importance of conservation. We developed the H2O Control Conservation
Program, using customer data and feedback, to provide them with
meaningful education and effective tools to help conserve water and save
money,” said Lynda DiMenna, President of New York American Water. “We
also understand that one size doesn’t fit all, so the toolkit offers a
range of water saving opportunities – from incentive programs for smart
irrigation controllers to low flow shower heads – to benefit all our
customers.”
H2O Control Conservation Program
The conservation study included a comprehensive analysis of customer
water use data, including seasonal and location-based trends, and a
customer survey to better understand customer needs and preferences. The
results of the conservation study revealed that New York American Water
customers over-irrigate their lawns in the summer, using more than
double the average customer in any other American Water service area in
16 states. This provides an opportunity to achieve tremendous water
savings through irrigation efficiency programs aimed toward high-use
customers. The study also revealed that customers would prefer online
tools and communications, including notifications, to help them reduce
their water usage.
Using this information, the company developed the H2O
Control Conservation Program, specifically tailored to its
customers. The H2O Control Toolbox addresses these opportunities by
including new tips, tools and technologies to help customers monitor and
reduce water use. The company will be executing a multifaceted and
highly targeted communications campaign that will ensure customers are
informed about the rate increase and understand the different tools they
can use to conserve water and save money.
A brief summary of the H2O Control program is below:
-
Outdoor Water Savings How-To Kits: An outdoor conservation kit
with tips and tools for reducing outdoor water usage.
-
Indoor Water Savings Retrofit Kits: An indoor conservation kit
includes a water efficient showerhead, aerators, toilet tank bank and
leak detection tabs, and a Leak Detection Guide that provides tips and
tricks for detecting indoor and outdoor leaks.
-
Water Use Calculator: An online tool that allows customers to
input water use information specific to their household and offers
tips on where they can save water and energy based on that data.
-
Irrigation Home Assessments: Evaluates whether your irrigation
system is in good condition and set up correctly to apply the right
amount of water in the right places at the right time.
-
Rachio 3 Smart Irrigation Controller Incentive Program:
Customers who have qualifying irrigation systems and used more than
15,000 gallons of water per month during the summer may be eligible to
receive a smart irrigation controller (valued at $230+) for $99.
-
Evapotransporation (ET) Notifications: Customer notifications
will be sent via social media to use water more efficiently based on
rainfall.
-
Improved Customer Website (MyAccount): Once live in June,
customers will be able to see monthly usage for the last three years
and comparisons of that usage to their neighborhood averages. The new
site will also enable customers to create alerts and choose how to
receive them – by email, text or mail.
-
Water Use Alerts: Available by June, customers will receive
mid-month notifications to keep them informed of their water use and
provide them with an opportunity to conserve before their billing
cycle ends.
More information about the H2O Control Toolbox is available on the New
York American Water website under Conservation.
Rates Changes
Rates are based on the cost of providing water service to customers,
including investments to improve the water treatment and delivery
system. In the company’s Long Island service areas, local property taxes
are a significant portion of customers’ water bills, accounting for
between 33% and 59%, depending on service area. Private water utilities
are required to pay property taxes. While these taxes cause bills to be
higher, the dollars go right back into the community to fund public
services, such as schools, police, fire and other county, town and
village operations.
The remaining balance of customer bills includes fixed water service
charges and water use charges, which are based on a four-tier
conservation rate structure.
New York American Water customers use an average of 8,000 gallons per
month. Rates effective April 1, 2019, for each of the company’s service
areas are as follows:
-
Service Area 1 – Lynbrook District: For residential
customers using 8,000 gallons per month, the bill would change from
$56.17 to $60.64 for Rate Year Three.
-
Service Area 2 – Merrick District: For residential customers
using 8,000 gallons per month, the bill would change from $43.85 to
$47.15 for Rate Year Three.
-
Service Area 2 - North Shore (Sea Cliff) District: For
residential customers using 8,000 gallons per month, the bill would
change from $72.85 to $74.17 for Rate Year Three.
The new rates and descriptions of each service area are posted on the
New York American Water website under Customer Service & Billing, Your
Water Rates. Customers will receive additional information regarding
rate details and the H2O Control Conservation Program in a mailing from
New York American Water this month.
New York American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is
the largest investor-owned water company in New York, providing
high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to
approximately 350,000 people. For more information, visit www.newyorkamwater.com or
the company’s Facebook
page.
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and
most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater
utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated
professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water,
wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in
46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean,
affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we
keep their lives flowing.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005971/en/