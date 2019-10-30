Log in
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY

(AWK)
Pennsylvania American Water : Completes Lead and Copper Sampling and Verifies All Systems Compliant

10/30/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

Pennsylvania American Water has completed its required lead and copper sampling for 2019 and all systems tested meet state and federal water quality regulations. The company collected tap water samples in 66 water systems between June and September, and all results show compliance with safe drinking water guidelines for lead and copper and demonstrate that the company’s corrosion control treatment is operating as intended.

“Pennsylvania American Water routinely monitors and tests the drinking water leaving its treatment facilities and at different distribution points throughout its systems, as well as provides corrosion control where needed,” said E. Christopher Abruzzo, the director of water quality and environmental compliance at Pennsylvania American Water. “While these results will be included in our annual Water Quality Reports in June, we wanted to share this news with our customers immediately so they can remain confident that their tap water is safe for them and their children to drink.”

The company’s 2019 lead and copper sampling program, which is required every three years by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. EPA., involves identifying and testing tap water at homes that are considered vulnerable based on when they were constructed and the plumbing materials used, such as lead pipes or copper pipes with lead solder. Once a Pennsylvania American Water team member confirmed each sampling site, sample bottles and sampling directions were provided to each customer and then collected and sent to a laboratory for testing.

“Over a period of four months, our water quality staff identified and secured customer participation in collecting 1,300 water samples from homes across the Commonwealth – above and beyond the 15,000 water samples we collect across our systems throughout the year for other routine drinking water quality testing,” Abruzzo continued. “This was an enormous effort by all involved, and I want to thank the dedicated water quality, plant and distribution employees who worked diligently for months to accomplish this task on behalf of our customers.”

Earlier this month, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved Pennsylvania American Water’s proposal to replace customer-owned lead service lines, and the company is currently working on the final development of its lead service line replacement program. Under this new program, which will begin in coordination with the company’s annual water main replacement program in early 2020, Pennsylvania American Water will systematically remove and replace customer-owned lead service lines, with the customer’s consent, up to $6 million annually. The program’s goal is to remove and replace all lead service lines to customers’ homes over the next 10 years.

Although testing continues to show that lead is not an issue in the treated water leaving the company’s facilities or in the pipes in the distribution system, the company reminds customers there are additional steps people can take to help further protect themselves from lead particles that could be present in indoor plumbing. If your home was built before 1985, your plumbing system may contain leaded materials. To minimize possible exposure, experts recommend running your kitchen tap with cold water for 30 seconds to 2 minutes if it has gone unused for more than six hours. This is a simple way to reduce the risk of lead exposure from plumbing in older buildings. For more tips and information, visit http://amwater.com/paaw/water-quality/lead-and-drinking-water.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
