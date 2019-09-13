Log in
Pennsylvania American Water : Completes New $10.5 Million Pipeline to Extend Service to Shenango Township Residents

09/13/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Pennsylvania American Water officials today hosted state and local officials to mark the completion of 19 miles of new water lines in the Castlewood area of Shenango Township, Lawrence County. The $10.5 million investment provides public water service and improved fire protection for more than 700 households.

“This investment will provide these families with more reliable service, better water quality, and improved fire protection,” said Pennsylvania American Water Vice President of Operations Andrew Clarkson. “Our partnership with the New Castle Sanitation Authority (NCSA), Shenango Township officials, and local property owners is a great example of how public-private partnerships can improve the quality of life for residents.”

The water line extensions were constructed during the expansion of sanitary sewer service by the NCSA. Pennsylvania American Water also built a 300,000-gallon storage tank and installed a pressure-reducing station and more than 100 fire hydrants.

Clarkson added, “The NCSA partnership made this project more affordable by spreading the restoration costs over both projects. We appreciate the determination of Shenango Township officials to make reliable, high-quality drinking water service a reality for the families of Castlewood.”

Pennsylvania American Water started construction of the new water lines in August of 2017 and recently completed the project this spring. Residents should contact Pennsylvania American Water at 1-800-565-7292 about connecting to the new system.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
