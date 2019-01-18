Log in
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY (AWK)

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY (AWK)
Pennsylvania American Water : Kicks Off 2019 Stream of Learning Scholarship Program

01/18/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Support for outstanding high school seniors pursuing water, wastewater careers

Pennsylvania American Water today announced that applications are being accepted for its 2019 Stream of Learning Scholarship Program to provide financial assistance to high school seniors who are planning to pursue careers in the water and wastewater industry. The program is designed to support outstanding students living in Pennsylvania American Water’s service territories who are charting a course of study in specific fields, ranging from engineering to environmental science.

The company will award scholarships of $1,000 each to 10 students who are selected through the program’s application process. Applicants must meet the following criteria:

  • Students must currently live in Pennsylvania American Water service area. (Students can attend a learning institution outside of the company’s service territory.)
  • Students must plan to attend a two- or four-year college or technical school, and must plan to study environmental science, engineering, biology or chemistry.
  • Students must be high school seniors. (Current college students are not eligible.)

“The Stream of Learning Scholarship Program is an opportunity to assist our best and brightest students who are interested in pursuing a career in the water and wastewater industries,” said President Jeff McIntyre of Pennsylvania American Water. “By attracting scholars to those fields that are vital to the future of our business, we hope to develop and tap their talent for the long-term benefit of our communities and the environment.”

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and will receive their awards in May. Family members of Pennsylvania American Water employees are not eligible.

This month, the company sent scholarship brochures and applications to high school guidance counselors throughout its service territory. Applications can also be downloaded from the company’s website at https://amwater.com/paaw/news-community/community-involvement and must be postmarked by March 22, 2019.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
