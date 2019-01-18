Pennsylvania American Water : Kicks Off 2019 Stream of Learning Scholarship Program

Pennsylvania American Water today announced that applications are being
accepted for its 2019 Stream of Learning Scholarship Program to provide
financial assistance to high school seniors who are planning to pursue
careers in the water and wastewater industry. The program is designed to
support outstanding students living in Pennsylvania American Water’s
service territories who are charting a course of study in specific
fields, ranging from engineering to environmental science.
The company will award scholarships of $1,000 each to 10 students who
are selected through the program’s application process. Applicants must
meet the following criteria:
-
Students must currently live in Pennsylvania American Water service
area. (Students can attend a learning institution outside of the
company’s service territory.)
-
Students must plan to attend a two- or four-year college or technical
school, and must plan to study environmental science, engineering,
biology or chemistry.
-
Students must be high school seniors. (Current college students are
not eligible.)
“The Stream of Learning Scholarship Program is an opportunity to assist
our best and brightest students who are interested in pursuing a career
in the water and wastewater industries,” said President Jeff McIntyre of
Pennsylvania American Water. “By attracting scholars to those fields
that are vital to the future of our business, we hope to develop and tap
their talent for the long-term benefit of our communities and the
environment.”
Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and will receive their
awards in May. Family members of Pennsylvania American Water employees
are not eligible.
This month, the company sent scholarship brochures and applications to
high school guidance counselors throughout its service territory.
Applications can also be downloaded from the company’s website at https://amwater.com/paaw/news-community/community-involvement
and must be postmarked by March 22, 2019.
