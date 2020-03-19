Pennsylvania American Water : Suspends Non-Payment Service Shutoffs

Log in
03/19/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Service restored to all customers regardless of ability to pay

Pennsylvania American Water has suspended the practice of shutting off water service due to non-payment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Service has also been restored to all customers whose service was previously discontinued due to nonpayment. This practice will remain in effect as long as the current public health crisis continues. Any customer whose service has not yet been restored should immediately contact customer service at 1-800-565-7292 so that the company can resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

These decisions were made to ensure clean, safe, reliable water service for all customers during this public health crisis, and to assist those customers who may experience financial hardships during this crisis.

“Our priority is and has always been the well-being and safety of our customers," said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “During this public health crisis, we must ensure everyone, especially our most vulnerable citizens, has access to clean, safe and reliable water service. We also are providing relief for those customers who may experience financial hardships as a result of this public health emergency.”

Pennsylvania American Water is also taking steps to comply with all Centers for Disease Control guidelines on COVID-19 mitigation. Accordingly, the company has suspended in-person payment transactions at all local offices. Customers will still be able to pay their bills online at myaccount.amwater.com or call the customer service line at 1-800-565-7292. They can also pay their bills at any third-party payment center that may be in their area. Customers can continue to make use of payment drop boxes if their local office has one.

In addition to protecting its customers, Pennsylvania American Water is prioritizing the health of its employees. The company has banned all work-related air travel. It has also mandated employees work from home other than certain essential personnel such as those needed to ensure water and wastewater treatment. In addition, the company will not participate in sponsored events and public gatherings consistent with CDC guidance. These restrictions will not affect Pennsylvania American Water’s financial commitment to the many nonprofits and causes it supports each year.

“These decisions were made in accordance with our commitment to our customers and employees and the recommendations of public health officials,” President Doran said. “We hope these measures will bring some relief to those who may be affected by this crisis and contribute to the curtailment of the pandemic’s advance. Our thoughts are with our customers, employees and all those across the globe during this extraordinary time.”

COVID-19 and Water Quality:

Pennsylvania American Water’s treatment processes are effective in removing harmful pathogens as required by law, including those of the Coronavirus family. Our water meets all federal and state drinking water standards and is safe to use.

For additional information about the coronavirus and drinking water and wastewater, please visit:

For additional information about the coronavirus, please visit:

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 46 states.

American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


