Pennsylvania American Water : and American Water Charitable Foundation Announce $100,000 in Statewide COVID-19 Relief Funding; Donations Announced for Organizations in Western Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania American Water announced today that it has selected the following organizations to receive financial contributions for their support of COVID-19 relief efforts in Western Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation have together pledged $100,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts across the Commonwealth.

The company’s announcement includes approximately $50,000 in funding to the following Western Pennsylvania organizations:

Community Action Inc. (Clarion and Jefferson Counties)

Fayette County Community Action Agency

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

Greater Washington County Food Bank

Indiana County Community Action Program

Kane Area Food Pantry (McKean County)

Lawrence County Community Action Partnership

Salvation Army (Warren County)

Rainbow Kitchen (Allegheny County)

United Fund of Warren County

YMCA of Centre County/Moshannon Valley Branch

“There has never been a more critical time in our country to support one another or lend a charitable hand to our communities and our neighbors in need,” said Mike Doran, president of Pennsylvania American Water. “We know our customers, employees, and neighbors have all been personally impacted by this public health emergency. While we continue diligently working to provide essential water and wastewater services to 2.4 million people across the Commonwealth, we also want to support the important work of the non-profit organizations helping people get through this health emergency through meals and social support services.”

Pennsylvania American Water serves more than 770,000 people, who live in the following western Pennsylvania counties: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Fayette, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Washington and Warren.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

