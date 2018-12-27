West Virginia American Water : Concludes 2018 Construction Projects with $67 Million Invested and 27 Miles of Aging Water Mains Replaced

West Virginia American Water announced today the completion of its 2018
construction season, totalling $67 million in water and wastewater
system improvements. The company spent $23.2 million of its 2018 capital
investments replacing 146,000 feet (more than 27 miles) of aging water
mains through its Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC) and
another $27.4 to replace aging fire hydrants, water service lines and
water meters. The company also invested $12.5 million to upgrade water
treatment processes, equipment, security and technology to comply with
the latest drinking water standards and enhance system reliability and
resilience.
“We invest in our infrastructure to keep life flowing for our customers
– providing the high quality, reliable water service they depend on day
in and day out,” said West Virginia American Water President Brian
Bruce. “This year’s investments demonstrate our continued commitment to
constantly replace and upgrade aging water infrastructure so that clean,
safe water is there when you need it.”
West Virginia American Water customers can see how the company put their
water bills to work on the company’s Infrastructure
Upgrade Map. This web-based user-friendly map provides public
transparency to how the company is investing in water main replacement
projects throughout its service area. Visit www.westvirginiaamwater.com
> Water Quality > Infrastructure Upgrade Map.
Some of the most significant projects completed this year were large
water main replacements along Coal River Road in St. Albans, McComas
Road in Barboursville, and Greenbrier Drive in Hinton, along with phases
of multi-year projects in the Big Tyler Road area of Cross Lanes and in
downtown Fayetteville. In addition to these upgrades, the company
completed the installation of a permanent water line to serve the town
of Matoaka, which had been served by an emergency above-ground temporary
line since this summer when the town’s water treatment plant became
inoperable. The company also made significant progress in a multi-year
project to interconnect its Weston and Webster Springs water systems in
order to retire a 1930s-era water treatment plant and extend public
water to more than 300 homes in Lewis and Webster counties.
“According to a recent report by the Value of Water, water system
investments create a ripple effect in the economy,” Bruce continued.
“Upward of 15 jobs are created directly and indirectly for every $1
million invested in water infrastructure, and West Virginia American
Water is proud to have supported more than 1,000 jobs this year through
our investments.”
The company has already begun planning its 2019 infrastructure projects,
which include $25 million of DSIC projects upgrades to water lines,
valves, hydrants and water storage tanks. These projects will be
reflected in the Infrastructure Upgrade Map once the company’s
construction season begins in the spring of 2019.
West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE:
AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state,
providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately
530,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is
the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water
and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100
dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking
water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people
in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean,
affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we
keep their lives flowing. More information can be found at www.westvirginiaamwater.com.
