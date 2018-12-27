Log in
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY (AWK)
West Virginia American Water : Concludes 2018 Construction Projects with $67 Million Invested and 27 Miles of Aging Water Mains Replaced

12/27/2018 | 11:55am EST

West Virginia American Water announced today the completion of its 2018 construction season, totalling $67 million in water and wastewater system improvements. The company spent $23.2 million of its 2018 capital investments replacing 146,000 feet (more than 27 miles) of aging water mains through its Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC) and another $27.4 to replace aging fire hydrants, water service lines and water meters. The company also invested $12.5 million to upgrade water treatment processes, equipment, security and technology to comply with the latest drinking water standards and enhance system reliability and resilience.

“We invest in our infrastructure to keep life flowing for our customers – providing the high quality, reliable water service they depend on day in and day out,” said West Virginia American Water President Brian Bruce. “This year’s investments demonstrate our continued commitment to constantly replace and upgrade aging water infrastructure so that clean, safe water is there when you need it.”

West Virginia American Water customers can see how the company put their water bills to work on the company’s Infrastructure Upgrade Map. This web-based user-friendly map provides public transparency to how the company is investing in water main replacement projects throughout its service area. Visit www.westvirginiaamwater.com > Water Quality > Infrastructure Upgrade Map.

Some of the most significant projects completed this year were large water main replacements along Coal River Road in St. Albans, McComas Road in Barboursville, and Greenbrier Drive in Hinton, along with phases of multi-year projects in the Big Tyler Road area of Cross Lanes and in downtown Fayetteville. In addition to these upgrades, the company completed the installation of a permanent water line to serve the town of Matoaka, which had been served by an emergency above-ground temporary line since this summer when the town’s water treatment plant became inoperable. The company also made significant progress in a multi-year project to interconnect its Weston and Webster Springs water systems in order to retire a 1930s-era water treatment plant and extend public water to more than 300 homes in Lewis and Webster counties.

“According to a recent report by the Value of Water, water system investments create a ripple effect in the economy,” Bruce continued. “Upward of 15 jobs are created directly and indirectly for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, and West Virginia American Water is proud to have supported more than 1,000 jobs this year through our investments.”

The company has already begun planning its 2019 infrastructure projects, which include $25 million of DSIC projects upgrades to water lines, valves, hydrants and water storage tanks. These projects will be reflected in the Infrastructure Upgrade Map once the company’s construction season begins in the spring of 2019.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 530,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. More information can be found at www.westvirginiaamwater.com.

Connect with us: Facebook.com/wvamwaterTwitter.com/wvamwaterYouTube.com/wvamwater Instagram: @wvamwater


© Business Wire 2018
