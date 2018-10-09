Log in
AMERICANN INC (ACAN)
Americann Inc : AmeriCann Releases Designs for 345,000 Square Foot Building at Massachusetts Cannabis Manufacturing and Cultivation Project

10/09/2018 | 02:34pm CEST

Company Plans to Own and Operate Large-Scale Extraction and Product Manufacturing Facility in 2nd Building to Produce Branded Cannabis Beverages, Vaporizer Products, Edible and Non-Edible Products and Concentrates

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2018 / AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCQB: ACAN), an agricultural-technology company that is developing the next generation of eco-friendly start-of-the-art greenhouse cannabis cultivation and processing properties, has released designs for Building 2 which includes 345,000 square feet of cannabis manufacturing and cultivation infrastructure at its 52-acre Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center (MMCC) in Freetown, MA.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/513680/AmeriCann%2010.8.png

The configuration of Building 2 includes over 100,000 square feet of dedicated cannabis extraction, processing and product manufacturing space and approx. 245,000 sq. ft. of cultivation infrastructure. The dedicated cultivation facilities are designed to utilize AmeriCann's proprietary greenhouse system called Cannopy. The design of Building 2 of the MMCC, which is 345,000 square feet, will include three distinct units:
&#8226; Unit A: 184,720 square foot cannabis cultivation facility
&#8226; Unit B: 40,178 square foot extraction and product manufacturing facility; and
&#8226; Unit C: 118,580 square foot cannabis cultivation facility cannabis

AmeriCann will own and operate Unit B which is designed to provide extraction and product manufacturing support to the entire MMCC project, as well as to other licensed cannabis farmers throughout Massachusetts. In addition to large-scale extraction of cannabis plant material, AmeriCann plans to produce branded consumer packaged goods including cannabis beverages, vaporizer products, edible products, non-edible products and concentrates at the state-of-the-art facility.

The Company has already commenced construction on the first phase of the 1 million square foot multi-phase MMCC project with a 30,000 square foot cultivation facility.

AmeriCann plans to replicate the brands, technology and innovations developed at its MMCC project to new markets as a multi-state licensed operator.

Infused products are becoming an increasingly larger segment of total cannabis sales in regulated markets. According to the Wall Street Journal, "Interest in cannabis as an ingredient in food and drinks in on an upswing; beer brewing giant Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) recently took a $4 billion stake in Canadian marijuana grower Canopy Growth Corp., (NYSE: CPG) which makes cannabis infused drinks and other products."

Industry experts believe that the pending Massachusetts adult-use market, in conjunction with its existing medical program will exceed $1 billion by 2020. As the first approved adult-use cannabis market on the Eastern US, Massachusetts has the potential to become the epicenter for cannabis innovation and research.

About Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center

Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center (MMCC), a one million square foot sustainable greenhouse facility in Freetown, Mass. The first phase of the facility is scheduled to open and be ready for cannabis cultivation, processing, and infused product production in the spring of 2019. Once fully developed, the MMCC design calls for a research facility, a training center, corporate offices, a quality-assurance laboratory, and a facility for manufacturing cannabis-infused food, nutraceuticals and consumer packaged cannabis goods. AmeriCann intends to open similar facilities in states in which cannabis is legal for medical and adult use.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann (OTCQB: ACAN) is a publicly traded agricultural technology (Ag-Tech) company that is developing a new generation of sustainable, state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation and processing properties.

AmeriCann uses greenhouse technology which is superior to the current industry standard of growing cannabis in warehouse facilities under artificial lights. According to industry experts, by capturing natural sunlight, greenhouses use 25 percent fewer light bulbs, and utility bills are up to 75 percent less than in typical warehouse cultivation facilities. As such, AmeriCann's Cannopy System enables cannabis to be produced with a greatly reduced carbon footprint, making the final product less expensive. Additionally, greenhouse construction costs are nearly half of warehouse construction costs. The first publicly traded Certified B Corp in the cannabis industry, AmeriCann has proven its commitment to sustainable, clean cultivation of medical cannabis and to social and environmental ethics, transparency and accountability.

More information about the Company is available at: www.americann.co, or follow AmeriCann on Twitter @ACANinfo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, which the Company recently filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Contact Information:

Corporate:
AmeriCann, Inc.
1550 Wewatta Street
2nd Floor
Denver, CO 80202
(303) 862-9000
info@americann.co
www.americann.co
@ACANinfo on Twitter

Media:
Teak Media + Communication
Stacy Wilbur
stacy@teakmedia.com
617-269-7171

Investors:
Hayden IR
hart@haydenir.com
(917) 658-7878

SOURCE: AmeriCann, Inc.



© Accesswire 2018
