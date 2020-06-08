Americas Gold and Silver : Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act Report for the Year Ended Dec 31, 2019

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
All amounts reported in Canadian dollars ("CAD") coverted from the Company's reporting currency of U.S. dollars ("USD") at average CAD/USD exchange rate of approximately 1.33. Amounts paid in Mexican pesos ("MXN") are coverted to CAD at average CAD/MXN exchange rate of approximately 0.0695.
Enter the proper name of the Payee receiving the money (i.e. the municipality of x, the province of y, national government of z). 2Optional field. 3When payments are made in-kind, the notes field must highlight which payment includes in-kind contributions and the method for calculating the value of the payment. 4Any payments made in currencies other than the report currency must be identified. The Reporting Entity may use the Additional notes row or the Notes column to identify any payments that are converted, along with the exchange rate and primary method used for currency conversions.
All amounts reported in Canadian dollars ("CAD") coverted from the Company's reporting currency of U.S. dollars ("USD") at average CAD/USD exchange rate of approximately 1.33. Amounts paid in Mexican pesos ("MXN") are coverted to
CAD at average CAD/MXN exchange rate of approximately 0.0695.
Enter the project that the payment is attributed to. Some payments may not be attributable to a specific project, and do not need to be disclosed in the "Payments by Project" table.
When payments are madein-kind, the notes field must highlight which payment includes in-kind contributions and the method for calculating the value of the payment.
Any payments made in currencies other than the report currency must be identified. The Reporting Entity may use the "Additional Notes" row or the "Notes" column to identify any payments that are converted, along with the exchange rate and primary method used for currency
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 14:52:00 UTC