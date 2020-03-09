Log in
Americas Gold and Silver : Year-End Investors Call

03/09/2020

A High-Growth,Low-Cost

PRECIOUS METALS

Company in North America

Q4-2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

March 9, 2020

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

SAFE HARBOUR AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

Safe Harbour and Other Disclosures

This presentation contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, Americas Gold and Silver's expectations, intentions, plans, assumptions and beliefs with respect to, among other things, estimated production rates and results for gold, silver and other precious metals, as well as the related costs, expenses and capital expenditures, the Company's construction, production, development plans and performance expectations at the Relief Canyon Mine, including the anticipated timing of commercial production at Relief Canyon, the resolution and removal of the illegal blockade at the Company's Cosalá Operations and the resumption of mining and processing operations. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend", "potential', "estimate", "may", "assume" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions, or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of Americas Gold and Silver as of the date such information is provided and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Americas Gold and Silver to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. With respect to the business of Americas Gold and Silver, these risks and uncertainties include interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information; unfavorable exploration results; inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production; general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices; the ability to obtain necessary future financing on acceptable terms or at all; the ability to develop, complete construction, bring to production and operate the Relief Canyon Project; and risks associated with the mining industry such as economic factors (including future commodity prices, currency fluctuations and energy prices), ground conditions and other factors limiting mine access, failure of plant, equipment, processes and transportation services to operate as anticipated, environmental risks, government regulation, actual results of current exploration and production activities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, permitting timelines, capital and construction expenditures, reclamation activities, labor relations or disruptions, social and political developments and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from this forwardlooking information is available in Americas filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators on SEDAR and with the SEC. Americas does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law. Americas does not give any assurance (1) that Americas will achieve its expectations, or (2) concerning the result or timing thereof. All subsequent written and oral forwardlooking information concerning Americas are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

NYSE American USAS|TSX USA

2

CALL PARTICIPANTS

DARREN BLASUTTI

PRESIDENT & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

DAREN DELL

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

WARREN VARGA

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

PETER MCRAE

CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT,

CORPORATE AFFAIRS

STEFAN AXELL

VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT &

COMMUNICATIONS

SHAWN WILSON

VICE PRESIDENT, TECHNICAL SERVICES

NYSE American USAS|TSX USA

3

2019OVERVIEW

  • Relief Canyon gold mine in Nevada has successfully poured its first gold just nine months from the start of construction
  • Initial construction at Relief Canyon is complete and the ramp up is proceeding well; commercial production expected in Q2, 2020
  • The acquisition of the Relief Canyon Mine and silver reserve growth from our existing operations have increased our gold equivalent1reserves by approximately 230%, and is expected to increase our precious metals production by more than 500% by 2021
  • Production from the Cosalá increasedyear-over-year across key metrics and has increased mill tonnage to over 1,750 per day
  • The strategic joint venture 60/40 with Eric Sprott will position the Galena Complex to increase resources, production, and reduce operating costs at the mine over the next two years
  • Recapitalization of the Galena Complex began inmid-October 2019 with the focus on mine development, new equipment purchases and exploration to define and expand silver resources2
  • Pierre Lassonde is now a key shareholder

NYSE American USAS|TSX USA

1.

Gold equivalent was calculated based on an 80:1 silver to gold ratio.

4

2.

As a result, the Company has suspended disclosure of certain operating metrics such as production, cash cost and AISC for the Galena Complex

SUMMARY OF2019 RESULTS

Fiscal Year Ended December 31

2019 1

2018

Processed Ore (tonnes milled)

701,884

685,152

Silver Produced (oz)

1,163,618

1,417,537

Zinc Produced (lb)

43,314,002

34,219,472

Lead Produced (lb)

26,193,098

30,466,799

Silver Equivalent Produced2(oz)

5,836,446

6,286,531

Silver Grade (g/t)

70

84

Zinc Grade (%)

3.96

3.65

Lead Grade (%)

2.12

2.46

Cost of Sales ($ per equiv. silver ounce)

$8.43

$8.29

Cash Costs3($ per silver ounce)

$4.61

$(0.63)

All-In Sustaining Costs3($ per silver ounce)

$12.71

$9.80

  • Consolidated silver production and silver equivalent production during 2019 decreased by 18% and 7% respectively, compared to 2018
  • The decrease in metal production was due to lower tonnage, and silver and lead grades at the Galena Complex prior to commencement of the Recapitalization Plan inQ4-2019, partially offset by strong results at the Cosalá Operations

NYSE American USAS|TSX USA

1.2019 production results exclude Q4-2019 from the Galena Complex due to commencement of the Recapitalization Plan

2.

Silver equivalent production was calculated based on average silver, zinc, and lead realized prices during each respective period

5

3.

Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures: Cash Cost per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Cost per Ounce" section in the MD&A available on www.americas-gold.com

FINANCIAL RESULTS

2019

2018

Revenues

$58.4M

$68.4M

Operating Cash Flow1

$16.7M

$6.6M

EBITDA2

$(17.2M)

$2.0M

Net Loss

$(34.2M)

$(10.7M)

Realized Metals Prices:

Silver ($/oz)

$15.99

$15.65

Zinc ($/lb)

$1.19

$1.32

Lead ($/lb)

$0.91

$1.02

  • Gross revenue decreased by $1.4 million compared to 2018 primarily due to a decrease in silver equivalent production despite increases in realized silver prices during the year. Net revenues were further negatively impacted by an increase in concentrate treatment and refining charges of $8.5 million or 32% over 2018 for a net total decrease in revenue of $9.9 million
  • The silver spot price increased to an average of $16.21 per ounce in 2019 from an average of $15.71 per ounce in 2018 as uncertainty in global markets increased during the year with further increases in precious metal prices generally continuing into fiscal 2020
  • The Company had a cash balance of $20.0 million

1. Cash flow generated from (used in) operating activities is a non-IFRS financial measure calculated as net cash flow generated from (used in) operating activities less changes in non-cash

NYSE American USAS|TSX USA

IMPACT TO NET INCOME

2018 Net Loss to 2019 Net Loss ($ millions)

0

-5

-10

-15

-20

-25

-30

-35

-40

2018 net loss Increased San

Higher zinc

Decreased

Non-cash

Prior year

Non-cash

Transaction Non-cash loss

Income tax

2019 net loss

($10.7M)

Rafael

TC/RC's

Galena

depreciation

write-down of

stock based

costs ($2.6M) on conversion

provision

($34.2M)

production

($10.3M)

production

($2.7M)

San Felipe

compensation

option ($4.4M)

($1.3M)

$4.1M

($8.3M)

$3.8M

($1.7M)

NYSE American USAS|TSX USA

7

RELIEF CANYON UPDATE

Nevada, USA

  • Mined tonnage at Relief Canyon is tracking ahead of schedule and the ore stacking rate is ramping up
  • The ramp up is proceeding with 250,000 tonnes of ore currently stacked on the leach pad
  • Initial capital to first gold within budget ofUS$28-30 million
  • Nearly 200,000 tonnes of ore stockpiled ahead of crusher and waste stripping is well ahead of schedule
  • Conveying and stacking of ore is progressing towards reaching its design target of approximately 14,500 tonnes per day
  • Heap leach permeability and leaching characteristics of the ore are meeting expectations

NYSE American USAS|TSX USA

8

COSALÁ OPERATIONS

Sinaloa, Mexico

2019

2018

CHANGE

Tonnes Milled

613,814

544,472

13%

Silver Grade (g/t)

50

47

6%

Zinc Grade (%)

3.96

3.65

8%

Lead Grade (%)

1.64

1.50

9%

Silver Recovery (%)

58.5

54.1

8%

Zinc Recovery (%)

80.8

78.1

3%

Lead Recovery (%)

73.8

71.5

3%

Silver Produced (oz)

572,036

448,150

28%

Zinc Produced (lb)

43,314,002

34,219,472

27%

Lead Produced (lb)

16,374,030

12,865,832

27%

Silver Equivalent Produced1(oz)

4,685,053

4,165,326

12%

Cost of Sales ($ per equiv. silver oz)

$5.90

$5.59

6%

Cash Costs2($ per ounce silver)

($18.31)

($37.95)

(52%)

All-In Sustaining Costs2($ per silver oz)

($10.90)

($19.66)

(45%)

Significant improvements year-over-year of many operating metrics

Strong results at the Cosalá Operations driven by sustained improvements in head grade of both silver and by-product metals, mill throughput, and metal recovery to concentrate mining and milling completed the operational ramp-up to full production levels in 2019 after beginning this process during 2018

  • Development of the incline ramp of San Rafael has reached the Upper Zone with limited ore being initially accessed from this area though at grades largely consistent with the Main Zone

Planned access and ramp development in the Upper Zone will allow for improvements in silver head grade in late 2020

The Company continues to have discussions with government authorities at both the state and federals levels to remove the current illegal blockade

NYSE American USAS|TSX USA

1.

Silver equivalent production was calculated based on silver, zinc, and lead realized prices during each respective period

9

2.

Cash cost per ounce and all-in sustaining cost per ounce are non-IFRS performance measures with no standardized definition. For further information and detailed reconciliations,

please refer to the Company's 2018 year-end and quarterly MD&A

GALENA COMPLEX JOINT VENTURE

Idaho, USA

  • Galena Complex has a large resource1base to be exploited (based on 100% of asset):

P&P reserves - 12.4M oz Ag M&I resources - 27.4M oz Ag Inferred Resources - 39.0M oz Ag

Recapitalization plan that began in October 2019 is progressing well and has positively impacted productivity, worker morale and worker safety

Equipment has arrived on site and additional equipment will continue to mobilize over the next couple of months

Extensive repair to the 5500 level and 4300 level drifts is ongoing which will allow the operation to

establish diamond drill stations to test for deep mineralization below the current workings

  • Exploration targets along extension and below existing resources; potential fordeeper-level, high- grade targets

NYSE American USAS|TSX USA

10

2020 GUIDANCE & 2021 OUTLOOK

2019 ACTUALS

2020 GUIDANCE

2021 OUTLOOK

Gold Production (ounces)

-

50 - 60 koz

80 - 90 koz

Silver Production (ounces)1

1.2 Moz

0.8 - 0.9 Moz

1.0 - 1.5 Moz

Gold Equivalent Production (ounces) 2

14 koz

60 - 70 koz

90 - 110 koz

All-in Sustaining Cost ($ per equivalent gold ounce)

$1,100/oz

$900 - 1,100/oz

$850 - 1,050/oz

Cost of Sales ($ per equivalent gold ounce)

$3,600/oz

$1,100 - 1,250/oz

$1,000 - 1,200/oz

Sustaining Capital Expenditures ($)

$9M

$8 - 10 M

$8 - 10 M

The Company expects to significantly increase precious metals production with the gold contribution from Relief Canyon

Consolidated gold equivalent production for 2020 is anticipated to be between 60,000 to 70,000 ounces which includes pre-commercial production gold sales from Relief Canyon. This represents a year-over-year increase in gold equivalent production of approximately 300%

The Company anticipates gold equivalent production to further increase in 2021 as Relief Canyon contributes a full year of commercial production

Gold equivalent production is expected to increase to between 90,000 to 110,000 ounces in 2021 bringing the increase to greater than 500%

NYSE American USAS|TSX USA

1.

Excludes production from Galena Complex

11

2.

Actual 2019 gold equivalent ounces was calculated based on realized metal prices of $1,393/oz Au and $16.21/oz Ag and estimated gold equivalent ounces was based

on an 80:1 silver to gold ratio

+500% INCREASE

IN PRECIOUS METALS PRODUCTION1

Significant Precious Metal Growth in the Near-term

Close Acquisition

Today

PRODUCTION

and Financing

First Gold Pour

Commercial Production

RELIEF

Construction Ramp-UpSteady-State Operations and Exploration

CANYON

SAN RAFAEL

Steady-State / Optimization

Begin Mining High Grade Ag Upper Zone2

GALENA

Strategic Recapitalization Plan

Increased Production

DEVELOPMENT

EC120Pre-Feasibility Study Complete

Exploration Potential to Increase Size and Scale

NYSE American USAS|TSX USA

2021 production outlook as per Americas February 18, 2020 press release assuming spot prices

12

2.

2020 Guidance assumes 11 months of production from the Cosalá Operations - Continuation of the blockade may impact guidance further

Q4-2019 SUMMARY

Initial construction complete at Relief Canyon

2019 ACHIEVEMENTS

First gold pour achieved February 2020

Closed Galena JV with Eric Sprott; $10M investment from Eric Sprott

San Rafael ramped up to full production

KEY MILESTONES IN 2020

+500% INCREASE IN PRECIOUS METAL PRODUCTION 2021

First year of gold production into rising gold price environment

Commercial production at Relief Canyon on track for Q2 - 2020

Strategic Recapitalization Plan at Galena Complex

Gold contribution from Relief Canyon

Mining high grade silver in the Upper Zone at San Rafael

Additional increase in precious metals from silver production at Galena Complex

NYSE American USAS|TSX USA

13

Stefan Axell

VP, Corporate Development & Communications

saxell@americas-gold.com

Jack Perkins

Investor Relations

416-848-9503

jperkins@americas-gold.com

www.americas-gold.com

Andrea Totino

Investor Relations

atotino@americas-gold.com

Disclaimer

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 22:18:03 UTC
