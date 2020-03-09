Americas Gold and Silver : Year-End Investors Call
03/09/2020 | 06:19pm EDT
A High-Growth,Low-Cost
PRECIOUS METALS
Company in North America
Q4-2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
March 9, 2020
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
SAFE HARBOUR AND OTHER DISCLOSURES
Safe Harbour and Other Disclosures
This presentation contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, Americas Gold and Silver's expectations, intentions, plans, assumptions and beliefs with respect to, among other things, estimated production rates and results for gold, silver and other precious metals, as well as the related costs, expenses and capital expenditures, the Company's construction, production, development plans and performance expectations at the Relief Canyon Mine, including the anticipated timing of commercial production at Relief Canyon, the resolution and removal of the illegal blockade at the Company's Cosalá Operations and the resumption of mining and processing operations. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend", "potential', "estimate", "may", "assume" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions, or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of Americas Gold and Silver as of the date such information is provided and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Americas Gold and Silver to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. With respect to the business of Americas Gold and Silver, these risks and uncertainties include interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information; unfavorable exploration results; inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production; general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices; the ability to obtain necessary future financing on acceptable terms or at all; the ability to develop, complete construction, bring to production and operate the Relief Canyon Project; and risks associated with the mining industry such as economic factors (including future commodity prices, currency fluctuations and energy prices), ground conditions and other factors limiting mine access, failure of plant, equipment, processes and transportation services to operate as anticipated, environmental risks, government regulation, actual results of current exploration and production activities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, permitting timelines, capital and construction expenditures, reclamation activities, labor relations or disruptions, social and political developments and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from this forward‐looking information is available in Americas filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators on SEDAR and with the SEC. Americas does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law. Americas does not give any assurance (1) that Americas will achieve its expectations, or (2) concerning the result or timing thereof. All subsequent written and oral forward‐looking information concerning Americas are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.
CALL PARTICIPANTS
DARREN BLASUTTI
PRESIDENT & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
DAREN DELL
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
WARREN VARGA
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
PETER MCRAE
CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT,
CORPORATE AFFAIRS
STEFAN AXELL
VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT &
COMMUNICATIONS
SHAWN WILSON
VICE PRESIDENT, TECHNICAL SERVICES
2019OVERVIEW
Relief Canyon gold mine in Nevada has successfully poured its first gold just nine months from the start of construction
Initial construction at Relief Canyon is complete and the ramp up is proceeding well; commercial production expected in Q2, 2020
The acquisition of the Relief Canyon Mine and silver reserve growth from our existing operations have increased our gold equivalent1reserves by approximately 230%, and is expected to increase our precious metals production by more than 500% by 2021
Production from the Cosalá increasedyear-over-year across key metrics and has increased mill tonnage to over 1,750 per day
The strategic joint venture 60/40 with Eric Sprott will position the Galena Complex to increase resources, production, and reduce operating costs at the mine over the next two years
Recapitalization of the Galena Complex began inmid-October 2019 with the focus on mine development, new equipment purchases and exploration to define and expand silver resources2
Pierre Lassonde is now a key shareholder
1.
Gold equivalent was calculated based on an 80:1 silver to gold ratio.
2.
As a result, the Company has suspended disclosure of certain operating metrics such as production, cash cost and AISC for the Galena Complex
SUMMARY OF2019 RESULTS
Fiscal Year Ended December 31
2019 1
2018
Processed Ore (tonnes milled)
701,884
685,152
Silver Produced (oz)
1,163,618
1,417,537
Zinc Produced (lb)
43,314,002
34,219,472
Lead Produced (lb)
26,193,098
30,466,799
Silver Equivalent Produced2(oz)
5,836,446
6,286,531
Silver Grade (g/t)
70
84
Zinc Grade (%)
3.96
3.65
Lead Grade (%)
2.12
2.46
Cost of Sales ($ per equiv. silver ounce)
$8.43
$8.29
Cash Costs3($ per silver ounce)
$4.61
$(0.63)
All-In Sustaining Costs3($ per silver ounce)
$12.71
$9.80
Consolidated silver production and silver equivalent production during 2019 decreased by 18% and 7% respectively, compared to 2018
The decrease in metal production was due to lower tonnage, and silver and lead grades at the Galena Complex prior to commencement of the Recapitalization Plan inQ4-2019, partially offset by strong results at the Cosalá Operations
1.2019 production results exclude Q4-2019 from the Galena Complex due to commencement of the Recapitalization Plan
2.
Silver equivalent production was calculated based on average silver, zinc, and lead realized prices during each respective period
3.
Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures: Cash Cost per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Cost per Ounce" section in the MD&A available on www.americas-gold.com
FINANCIAL RESULTS
2019
2018
Revenues
$58.4M
$68.4M
Operating Cash Flow1
$16.7M
$6.6M
EBITDA2
$(17.2M)
$2.0M
Net Loss
$(34.2M)
$(10.7M)
Realized Metals Prices:
Silver ($/oz)
$15.99
$15.65
Zinc ($/lb)
$1.19
$1.32
Lead ($/lb)
$0.91
$1.02
Gross revenue decreased by $1.4 million compared to 2018 primarily due to a decrease in silver equivalent production despite increases in realized silver prices during the year. Net revenues were further negatively impacted by an increase in concentrate treatment and refining charges of $8.5 million or 32% over 2018 for a net total decrease in revenue of $9.9 million
The silver spot price increased to an average of $16.21 per ounce in 2019 from an average of $15.71 per ounce in 2018 as uncertainty in global markets increased during the year with further increases in precious metal prices generally continuing into fiscal 2020
The Company had a cash balance of $20.0 million
1. Cash flow generated from (used in) operating activities is a non-IFRS financial measure calculated as net cash flow generated from (used in) operating activities less changes in non-cash
NYSE AmericanUSAS|TSXUSAworking capital items such as trade and other receivables, inventories, prepaid expenses, and trade and other payables62. EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure which excludes income tax expense, interest and financing expense, and depletion and amortization from net income
IMPACT TO NET INCOME
2018 Net Loss to 2019 Net Loss ($ millions)
0
-5
-10
-15
-20
-25
-30
-35
-40
2018 net loss Increased San
Higher zinc
Decreased
Non-cash
Prior year
Non-cash
Transaction Non-cash loss
Income tax
2019 net loss
($10.7M)
Rafael
TC/RC's
Galena
depreciation
write-down of
stock based
costs ($2.6M) on conversion
provision
($34.2M)
production
($10.3M)
production
($2.7M)
San Felipe
compensation
option ($4.4M)
($1.3M)
$4.1M
($8.3M)
$3.8M
($1.7M)
RELIEF CANYON UPDATE
Nevada, USA
Mined tonnage at Relief Canyon is tracking ahead of schedule and the ore stacking rate is ramping up
The ramp up is proceeding with 250,000 tonnes of ore currently stacked on the leach pad
Initial capital to first gold within budget ofUS$28-30 million
Nearly 200,000 tonnes of ore stockpiled ahead of crusher and waste stripping is well ahead of schedule
Conveying and stacking of ore is progressing towards reaching its design target of approximately 14,500 tonnes per day
Heap leach permeability and leaching characteristics of the ore are meeting expectations
COSALÁ OPERATIONS
Sinaloa, Mexico
•
•
2019
2018
CHANGE
Tonnes Milled
613,814
544,472
13%
Silver Grade (g/t)
50
47
6%
Zinc Grade (%)
3.96
3.65
8%
Lead Grade (%)
1.64
1.50
9%
Silver Recovery (%)
58.5
54.1
8%
Zinc Recovery (%)
80.8
78.1
3%
Lead Recovery (%)
73.8
71.5
3%
Silver Produced (oz)
572,036
448,150
28%
Zinc Produced (lb)
43,314,002
34,219,472
27%
Lead Produced (lb)
16,374,030
12,865,832
27%
Silver Equivalent Produced1(oz)
4,685,053
4,165,326
12%
Cost of Sales ($ per equiv. silver oz)
$5.90
$5.59
6%
Cash Costs2($ per ounce silver)
($18.31)
($37.95)
(52%)
All-In Sustaining Costs2($ per silver oz)
($10.90)
($19.66)
(45%)
Significant improvements year-over-year of many operating metrics
Strong results at the Cosalá Operations driven by sustained improvements in head grade of both silver and by-product metals, mill throughput, and metal recovery to concentrate mining and milling completed the operational ramp-up to full production levels in 2019 after beginning this process during 2018
Development of the incline ramp of San Rafael has reached the Upper Zone with limited ore being initially accessed from this area though at grades largely consistent with the Main Zone
•
•
Planned access and ramp development in the Upper Zone will allow for improvements in silver head grade in late 2020
The Company continues to have discussions with government authorities at both the state and federals levels to remove the current illegal blockade
1.
Silver equivalent production was calculated based on silver, zinc, and lead realized prices during each respective period
2.
Cash cost per ounce and all-in sustaining cost per ounce are non-IFRS performance measures with no standardized definition. For further information and detailed reconciliations,
please refer to the Company's 2018 year-end and quarterly MD&A
GALENA COMPLEX JOINT VENTURE
Idaho, USA
Galena Complex has a large resource1base to be exploited (based on 100% of asset):
•
•
•
P&P reserves - 12.4M oz Ag M&I resources - 27.4M oz Ag Inferred Resources - 39.0M oz Ag
•
•
•
Recapitalization plan that began in October 2019 is progressing well and has positively impacted productivity, worker morale and worker safety
Equipment has arrived on site and additional equipment will continue to mobilize over the next couple of months
Extensive repair to the 5500 level and 4300 level drifts is ongoing which will allow the operation to
establish diamond drill stations to test for deep mineralization below the current workings
Exploration targets along extension and below existing resources; potential fordeeper-level, high- grade targets
2020 GUIDANCE & 2021 OUTLOOK
2019 ACTUALS
2020 GUIDANCE
2021 OUTLOOK
Gold Production (ounces)
-
50 - 60 koz
80 - 90 koz
Silver Production (ounces)1
1.2 Moz
0.8 - 0.9 Moz
1.0 - 1.5 Moz
Gold Equivalent Production (ounces) 2
14 koz
60 - 70 koz
90 - 110 koz
All-in Sustaining Cost ($ per equivalent gold ounce)
$1,100/oz
$900 - 1,100/oz
$850 - 1,050/oz
Cost of Sales ($ per equivalent gold ounce)
$3,600/oz
$1,100 - 1,250/oz
$1,000 - 1,200/oz
Sustaining Capital Expenditures ($)
$9M
$8 - 10 M
$8 - 10 M
•
•
The Company expects to significantly increase precious metals production with the gold contribution from Relief Canyon
Consolidated gold equivalent production for 2020 is anticipated to be between 60,000 to 70,000 ounces which includes pre-commercial production gold sales from Relief Canyon. This represents a year-over-year increase in gold equivalent production of approximately 300%
•
•
The Company anticipates gold equivalent production to further increase in 2021 as Relief Canyon contributes a full year of commercial production
Gold equivalent production is expected to increase to between 90,000 to 110,000 ounces in 2021 bringing the increase to greater than 500%
1.
Excludes production from Galena Complex
2.
Actual 2019 gold equivalent ounces was calculated based on realized metal prices of $1,393/oz Au and $16.21/oz Ag and estimated gold equivalent ounces was based
on an 80:1 silver to gold ratio
+500% INCREASE
IN PRECIOUS METALS PRODUCTION1
Significant Precious Metal Growth in the Near-term
Close Acquisition
Today
PRODUCTION
and Financing
First Gold Pour
Commercial Production
RELIEF
Construction Ramp-UpSteady-State Operations and Exploration
CANYON
SAN RAFAEL
Steady-State / Optimization
Begin Mining High Grade Ag Upper Zone2
GALENA
Strategic Recapitalization Plan
Increased Production
DEVELOPMENT
EC120Pre-Feasibility Study Complete
Exploration Potential to Increase Size and Scale
2021 production outlook as per Americas February 18, 2020 press release assuming spot prices
2.
2020 Guidance assumes 11 months of production from the Cosalá Operations - Continuation of the blockade may impact guidance further
Q4-2019 SUMMARY
Initial construction complete at Relief Canyon
2019 ACHIEVEMENTS
First gold pour achieved February 2020
Closed Galena JV with Eric Sprott; $10M investment from Eric Sprott
San Rafael ramped up to full production
KEY MILESTONES IN 2020
+500% INCREASE IN PRECIOUS METAL PRODUCTION 2021
First year of gold production into rising gold price environment
Commercial production at Relief Canyon on track for Q2 - 2020
Strategic Recapitalization Plan at Galena Complex
Gold contribution from Relief Canyon
Mining high grade silver in the Upper Zone at San Rafael
Additional increase in precious metals from silver production at Galena Complex
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 22:18:03 UTC