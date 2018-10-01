Americas Silver Corporation : and Pershing Gold Corporation Announce Business Combination

Americas Silver Corporation (TSX:USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas
Silver”) and Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ: PGLC) (TSX: PGLC) (FWB:
7PG1) (“Pershing”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a
definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) to complete a business
combination (the “Transaction”) and create a low-cost, precious metal
growth company in the Americas.
Highlights of the Transaction
Key investment highlights of the combined company include:
-
Diversified portfolio of precious metal assets in the Americas:
Combines two producing polymetallic mines in Mexico and Idaho that are
expected to produce approximately 7.0 million silver equivalent ounces
with an attractive shovel-ready, precious metal development project in
Nevada with the potential, demonstrated by a feasibility study, to add
approximately 91,000 gold ounces annually.
-
Enhanced growth and scale: Near-term precious metal production
growth from Relief Canyon and Zone 120 and ongoing ramp-up at the San
Rafael mine is expected to meaningfully improve production and cash
flow in 2020 and beyond.
-
Proven management team and Board: Demonstrated experience in
financing, acquiring, building and operating open pit and underground
mines.
-
Strong financial position: Increasing cash flow generation from
the San Rafael mine and greater access to capital to fund the
development of Relief Canyon.
-
Enhanced capital markets profile: The combined company is
expected to appeal to a broader institutional shareholder base,
increase research coverage, and improve share trading liquidity.
-
Compelling value proposition: Leading leverage among junior
precious metal equities and attractive relative valuation to support a
potential future re-valuation.
-
Unanimous board approval and significant Pershing shareholder
support: The Board of Directors of both companies have unanimously
recommended support for the Transaction. Additionally, Mr. Barry Honig
has entered into an unconditional lock-up agreement in favour of the
Transaction, representing support for the Transaction of approximately
31% of the outstanding common shares and 87% of the outstanding
preferred shares of Pershing.
“This transaction aligns with our stated initiative of building a
profitable and low-cost precious metal company in the Americas by
operating and building low risk, low capital, high return projects,”
said Darren Blasutti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Americas
Silver. “With the on-schedule and on-budget construction and rapid
commissioning of San Rafael now successfully completed, we are focused
on the next leg of growth – today’s transaction delivers this growth
platform, while also providing us with additional precious metal
exposure and a near-term operating presence in Nevada.”
“We are excited to announce today’s transaction and believe this
provides a clear path to the development of Relief Canyon,” stated Steve
Alfers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pershing. “With the
increased financial and operating capabilities of the combined company,
our shareholders are better positioned to realize significant value from
Relief Canyon as it is advanced through construction and into
production.”
Under the terms of the Agreement, holders of Pershing common shares will
receive 0.715 common shares of Americas Silver for each common share of
Pershing by way of a share exchange (the “Exchange Ratio”). Holders of
Pershing preferred shares may elect to exchange those shares for new
non-voting preferred shares of Americas Silver, adjusted in respect of
exercise price and number based on the Exchange Ratio, or common shares
of Americas Silver based on the Exchange Ratio. Based on the closing
price of Americas Silver on the NYSE American on September 28, 2018,
this implies a value of US$1.69 per Pershing common share. This
represents a 39% premium to Pershing’s closing price on the NASDAQ and a
39% premium based on the volume weighted average prices of Americas
Silver and Pershing for the 10-day period ending on September 28, 2018.
Existing shareholders of Americas Silver and Pershing will own
approximately 64% and 36%, respectively, on an undiluted basis,
following the close of the Transaction.
Benefits to Americas Silver
-
Addition of a high quality shovel-ready, precious metal development
project with low capital intensity and robust project economics at
current gold prices
-
Nevada operations base with a large prospective and underexplored land
package
-
Immediately accretive to precious metal mineral reserves and resources
and on all financial metrics by 2020
-
Feasibility study for the Relief Canyon project highlights
approximately 91,000 ounces of annual gold production, a pre-tax NPV
(5% discount) of US$118M and pre-tax IRR of 71% at spot gold prices
Benefits to Pershing
-
Immediate upfront premium of approximately 40% to the closing price of
Pershing common shares prior to announcement of the Transaction
-
Meaningful ongoing exposure to future value creating milestones at
Relief Canyon, as well as Americas Silver’s quality portfolio of
producing, development and exploration assets through significant
ownership in a larger and more diversified company
-
Proven mine building and operating team to develop Relief Canyon
-
Enhanced size and quality enable financing of Relief Canyon at a lower
cost of capital
-
Mitigation of single-asset risk
Board of Directors’ Recommendations
The Board of Directors of each company has determined that the proposed
Transaction is in the best interests of their respective shareholders
based on a number of factors, including receipt of independent opinions
as to the fairness, from a financial point of view, of the Transaction.
Each company’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the terms of the
Transaction and recommends that their respective shareholders vote in
favor of the Transaction.
Each of the officers and directors of Americas Silver and Pershing have
entered into agreements supporting the Transaction pursuant to which
they will vote any common shares of the companies that are held by them
in favor of the approval of the Transaction. In addition, Mr. Barry
Honig who holds or controls (collectively under his various holdings)
approximately 31% of the outstanding Pershing common shares and 87% of
the outstanding Pershing preferred shares has entered into an
unconditional lock-up agreement and has agreed to vote in favor of the
Transaction.
Management Team and Board of Directors
The combined company will be managed by the executive team of Americas
Silver, led by Darren Blasutti as President and Chief Executive Officer.
Alex Davidson will be the Chairman of the combined company, which will
comprise nine members. Pershing’s board will designate one individual to
join the combined board.
Bridge Loan
In connection with the proposed Transaction, Pierre Lassonde and Trinity
Capital Partners have provided Americas Silver with a C$5.5 million
short-term secured convertible loan with interest payable at 1.25% per
month. The net proceeds of this loan will be used by Americas Silver to
fund a US$4 million short-term secured first lien convertible loan (the
“Bridge Loan”) to address Pershing’s near-term working capital
requirements, including permit advancements, ongoing property
maintenance and corporate requirements.
The terms of the Pershing Bridge Loan include a repayment date which is
9 months from the date of the loan and interest payable at 16% per
annum. If the Transaction is not consummated, the loan must be repaid in
cash, however, if the Transaction is not consummated due to certain
circumstances, Pershing will have the option to repay the loan through
issuance of its common shares priced at the then-prevailing market price
(but not less than $1.18 per share).
Details of the Transaction
The Transaction will be structured as a share exchange under Nevada law,
whereby all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Pershing
shall be acquired, directly or indirectly, by Americas Silver for common
shares of Americas Silver based upon the Exchange Ratio. It requires the
approval of Pershing shareholders by way of special resolution by
shareholders holding at least a majority of the outstanding voting
shares of Pershing, and approval by preferred shareholders holding at
least 75% of the Pershing preferred stock, each at a special meeting of
Pershing shareholders to be held in connection with the Transaction.
Approval by (i) a simple majority of votes cast by Americas Silver
shareholders and (ii) a special resolution of shareholders of Americas
Silver to approve the amendment of its articles to provide for the new
non-voting preferred shares to be issued, will also be required at a
special meeting of the shareholders of Americas Silver that will be held
in connection with the Transaction. In addition, the Transaction will be
subject to the approval of the listing of the additional Americas Silver
shares by the Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American.
The Agreement includes customary provisions including, among other
things, a non-solicitation covenant with respect to Pershing, and
associated fiduciary out covenants and a right by Americas Silver to
match any superior proposal. In the event that Pershing wishes to
terminate the Agreement in order to support a superior proposal,
Pershing would be obligated to pay Americas Silver an amount equal to
US$4 million as a termination payment. Expense reimbursement of up to
US$600,000 is payable by each party in the event that approval from its
shareholders is not obtained.
Timing
Americas Silver and Pershing expect to mail shareholder information
circulars in Q4, 2018 subject to required regulatory approvals and plan
to hold their respective shareholder meetings promptly thereafter. The
Transaction is expected to close in Q1, 2019.
Advisors and Counsel
Trinity Advisors Corporation is acting as financial advisor to Americas
Silver. Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP is acting as Canadian legal
counsel, Troutman Sanders LLP is acting as U.S. legal counsel and
Parsons Behle & Latimer is acting as Nevada Counsel to Americas Silver.
Clarus Securities Inc. provided a fairness opinion to the Board of
Directors of Americas Silver. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as strategic
advisor to Americas Silver.
Canaccord Genuity is acting as financial advisor to Pershing and
provided a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors to Pershing. Davis
Graham & Stubbs LLP is acting as U.S. legal counsel and Stikeman Elliott
LLP is acting as Canadian legal counsel to Pershing.
Conference Call
A joint conference call will be held on October 1, 2018 at 8:30am EDT to
discuss the Transaction. An investor presentation will be available on
each company’s website prior to the call. The call-in details are as
follows:
Callers are advised to dial-in 10-15 minutes prior to the call. As there
is no audio on the participant URL, please dial-in to follow along with
the presentation.
Qualified Persons
Daren Dell, Chief Operating Officer and a Qualified Person under
Canadian Securities Administrators guidelines, has approved the
applicable contents of this news release. For further information please
see the “Technical Report and Estimated Resources for the San Felipe
Project, Sonora, Mexico” with an effective date of March 15, 2018, the
“Americas Silver Corporation Technical Report on the Galena Complex,
Shoshone County, Idaho, USA” with an effective date of December 23,
2016, and “Technical Report and Preliminary Feasibility Study for the
San Rafael Property, Sinaloa, Mexico” with an effective date of March
18, 2016, as applicable, which are available on Americas Silver’s
profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
or at americassilvercorp.com.
All scientific and technical information related to Relief Canyon
project has been reviewed and approved by either Paul Tietz, Certified
Professional Geologist #11720, Neil Prenn, P.E. #7844, Carl Defilippi,
registered member SME#775870RM, or Mark Jorgensen, MMSA#01202QP who are
each Qualified Persons under the definitions established by Canadian
National Instrument 43-101. For further information please see
“Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Relief Canyon Project,
Pershing County, Nevada, U.S.A.” with an effective date of May 24, 2018,
which is available on Pershing’s EDGAR profile at https://www.sec.gov/
and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Americas Silver
Americas Silver is a silver mining company focused on growth in precious
metals from its existing asset base and execution of targeted accretive
acquisitions. It owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa,
Mexico and the Galena Mine Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Silver holds
an option on the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. For
further information please see SEDAR or americassilvercorp.com.
About Pershing Gold Corporation
Pershing Gold Corporation is an emerging gold producer whose primary
asset is the Relief Canyon open-pit gold mine in Pershing County,
Nevada. Under the Feasibility Study completed in May 2018, Relief Canyon
is expected to have an average life-of-mine gold production of 91,000
ounces per year with cash costs of US$769 per ounce and AISC of $801 per
ounce. Upon successful project financing, Relief Canyon is expected to
have a short six-to-nine month construction period before commencing
production.
Pershing’s landholdings cover over 29,000 acres that include Relief
Canyon Mine and surrounding lands in all directions. This provides
Pershing with the opportunity to expand the Relief Canyon Mine deposit
and to explore and make new discoveries nearby. Pershing is currently
permitted to resume mining at Relief Canyon under the existing Plan of
Operations.
Pershing Gold is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and the Toronto
Stock Exchange under the symbol "PGLC" and on the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange under the symbol 7PG1.
About Trinity Capital Partners
Trinity Capital Partners is a mining investment and advisory firm backed
by leading North American investors with many decades of international
mine operating and investment experience. Together with Pierre Lassonde,
it seeks to acquire interests in mining assets and companies, both
public and private, around the world with a specific focus on precious
and base metals. The firms' principals have executed many billions of
dollars worth of M&A transactions, mine finance (equity, debt and
royalty/streaming) and mining investments.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:
This news release contains “forward‐looking information” within the
meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‐looking information
includes, but is not limited to, Americas Silver’s and Pershing’s
expectations intentions, plans, assumptions and beliefs with respect to,
among other things, the realization of exploration, operational,
production, and development plans, the Cosalá Operations (including Zone
120) and Galena Complex; Americas Silver’s financing efforts; the
consummation of the Transaction in accordance with its terms; the
anticipated silver and gold production of the combined company;
potential improvements in production, cash flow, shareholder liquidity,
and access to capital; perceptions of institutional shareholders and
analysists; any potential re-rating; references to anticipated profits,
risk, realized value and return; construction, production, and
development plans at Relief Canyon Mine; the relative ownership of
shareholders in the combined company; the future management and board of
the combined company; the timing of shareholder proxies, meetings and
the closing of the Transaction; estimates and forecasts with respect to
the expected project economics for Relief Canyon derived from the
Feasibility Study, such as estimates of average production, AISC, IRR,
NPV; cash costs; the availability of financing and the estimated
construction timeline for Relief Canyon Mine; and opportunities for
expanding the Relief Canyon Mine deposit and exploring opportunities on
nearby lands. Often, but not always, forward‐looking information can be
identified by forward‐looking words such as “anticipate”, “believe”,
“expect”, “goal”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “may”, “assume” and
“will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other
expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions, or
statements about future events or performance. Forward‐looking
information is based on the opinions and estimates of Americas Silver
and Pershing as of the date such information is provided and is subject
to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may
cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or
achievements of Americas Silver or Pershing to be materially different
from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.
With respect to the Transaction, these risks and uncertainties include
the risk that Americas Silver or Pershing may be unable to obtain any
regulatory approvals required for the Transaction, or that regulatory
approvals may delay the transaction or cause the parties to abandon the
Transaction; the risk that required stockholder approvals may not be
obtained; the risk that other conditions to closing may not be
satisfied; the length of time needed to consummate the proposed
Transaction, which may be longer than anticipated for various reasons;
the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; the
diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; the risk
that costs associated with the integration are higher than anticipated;
and litigation risks related to the Transaction. With respect to the
businesses of Americas Silver and Pershing, these risks and
uncertainties include interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic
information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain
permits required for future exploration, development or production,
general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in
which the Company and Pershing operate; the uncertainty of regulatory
requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices,
and the ability to obtain necessary future financing on acceptable terms
or at all; the ability to develop and operate the Cosalá, Galena, Relief
Canyon properties, risks associated with the mining industry such as
economic factors (including future commodity prices, currency
fluctuations and energy prices), ground conditions and factors other
factors limiting mine access, failure of plant, equipment, processes and
transportation services to operate as anticipated, environmental risks,
government regulation, actual results of current exploration and
production activities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery
rates, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, reclamation
activities, labor relations, social and political developments and other
risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to
identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those contained in forward‐looking information, there
may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated,
estimated, or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on such information. Additional information regarding the
factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these
forward-looking statements is available in Pershing’s filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and in the Americas Silver’s
filings with on SEDAR. Neither Americas Silver nor Pershing undertake
any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any
forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information,
future events or other such factors which affect this information,
except as required by law. Neither Americas Silver nor Pershing gives
any assurance (1) that Americas Silver and Pershing will achieve its
expectations, or (2) concerning the result or timing thereof. All
subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning
Pershing, Americas Silver, the proposed transaction, the combined
company or other matters and attributable to Pershing or Americas Silver
or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their
entirety by the cautionary statements above.
No Offer or Solicitation
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any
securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the
proposed transaction between Americas Silver and Pershing or otherwise,
nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which
such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration
or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No
offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus
meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the United States Securities
Act of 1933, as amended.
Participants in Merger Solicitation
Pershing, Americas Silver and certain of their respective directors,
executive officers and other members of management and employees may be
deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the
stockholders of Pershing and Americas Silver in connection with the
proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive
officers of Pershing is set forth in its proxy statement for its 2018
annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 30, 2018. Information about
the directors and executive officers of Americas Silver is set forth in
its Form 6-K for its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders, which was
filed with the SEC on April 13, 2018. These documents can be obtained
free of charge from the sources indicated below. Other information
regarding those persons who are, under the rules of the SEC,
participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct
and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be
contained in Pershing’s proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant
materials to be filed with or furnished to the SEC when they become
available.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
The proposed transaction (or certain matters related thereto) between
Americas Silver and Pershing will be submitted to the respective
stockholders of Americas Silver and Pershing for their consideration.
Americas Silver will file with the SEC a registration statement on Form
F-4 that will include a proxy statement of Pershing that also
constitutes a prospectus of Americas Silver. Americas Silver will file
an Information Circular with the applicable Canadian securities
administrators. Pershing will deliver the proxy statement/prospectus to
its stockholders as required by applicable law. Americas Silver will
deliver the Information Circular to its stockholders as required by
applicable law. Americas Silver and Pershing also plan to file or
furnish other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction.
This press release is not a substitute for any prospectus, proxy
statement, information circular or any other document which Americas
Silver and Pershing may file with or furnish to the SEC in connection
with the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF
AMERICAS SILVER AND PERSHING ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY
STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND INFORMATION CIRCULAR AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT
DOCUMENTS THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR
ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT
INFORMATION ABOUT AMERICAS SILVER, PERSHING, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION
AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and stockholders will be able to obtain
free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and information circular
and other documents containing important information about Americas
Silver and Pershing, once such documents are filed with the SEC through
the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov,
and with the Canadian securities administrators, through the website at www.sedar.com.
Pershing and Americas Silver will make available free of charge at www.pershinggold.com
and www.americassilvercorp.com,
respectively (in the “Investor Relations” and “Investors” section, as
applicable), copies of materials they file with, or furnish to, the SEC
and the Canadian securities administrators.
