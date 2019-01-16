Log in
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST
Americold Realty Trust : Announces 2018 Tax Treatment of Distributions

01/16/2019

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the world’s largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced the 2018 tax treatment of the Company’s common stock distributions, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

CUSIP 03064D108

                                   

Declared

Paid

Ordinary

ROC

Qualified

Total

Q1 Dividend 3/15/2018 4/16/2018 0.0916 0.0480

-

0.1396
Q2 Dividend 6/8/2018 7/16/2018 0.1230 0.0645

-

0.1875
Q3 Dividend 9/11/2018 10/15/2018 0.1230       0.0645      

-

      0.1875
0.3376 0.1770

-

0.5146
 

The Company’s fourth quarter 2018 dividend was paid in calendar year 2019 and will be included in the Company’s 2019 taxable income allocation for federal tax purposes and is not included on the 2018 Form 1099.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world’s largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 928 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.


