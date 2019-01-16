Americold Realty Trust : Announces 2018 Tax Treatment of Distributions

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the
world’s largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses,
today announced the 2018 tax treatment of the Company’s common stock
distributions, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to
consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax
treatment of the Company’s distributions.
CUSIP 03064D108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Declared
|
|
|
|
Paid
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
ROC
|
|
|
|
Qualified
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Q1 Dividend
|
|
|
|
3/15/2018
|
|
|
|
4/16/2018
|
|
|
|
0.0916
|
|
|
|
0.0480
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.1396
|
Q2 Dividend
|
|
|
|
6/8/2018
|
|
|
|
7/16/2018
|
|
|
|
0.1230
|
|
|
|
0.0645
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.1875
|
Q3 Dividend
|
|
|
|
9/11/2018
|
|
|
|
10/15/2018
|
|
|
|
0.1230
|
|
|
|
0.0645
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.1875
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.3376
|
|
|
|
0.1770
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.5146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company’s fourth quarter 2018 dividend was paid in calendar year
2019 and will be included in the Company’s 2019 taxable income
allocation for federal tax purposes and is not included on the 2018 Form
1099.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is the world’s largest owner and operator of
temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold
owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with
approximately 928 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the
United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain
connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to
consumers.
