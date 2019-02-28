Americold Realty Trust : Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Shares

Americold Realty Trust (the “Company” or “Americold”) (NYSE: COLD)
announced today the pricing of its underwritten registered public
offering by certain selling shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”) of
40,420,706 common shares at the public offering price of $27.75 per
share. The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day
option to purchase up to an additional 6,063,105 common shares. The
Company is not selling any common shares and will not receive any
proceeds from this offering. The offering is expected to close on March
5, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.
BofA Merrill Lynch is acting as the lead book-running manager for the
offering and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is also participating as a
book-running manager.
The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective
shelf registration statement. This offering will be made only by means
of a preliminary prospectus supplement. A copy of the preliminary
prospectus supplement may be obtained from:
BofA Merrill Lynch
Attn: Prospectus Department
NC1-004-03-43
200
North College Street, 3rd Floor
Charlotte, NC 28255-0001
Email:
dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Attn: Prospectus Department
200
West Street
New York, NY 10282
Telephone: 866-471-2526
Facsimile:
212-902-9316
Email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com
A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement may also be obtained
free of charge from the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of these
securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements about future events and
expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our
future financial and operating performance and growth plans, taking into
account the information currently available to us. These statements are
not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve
risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ
materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply
in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue
reliance on such statements.
Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “estimates,”
“expects,” “goal,” “objectives,” “intends,” “may,” “opportunity,”
“plans,” “potential,” “near-term,” “long-term,” “projections,”
“assumptions,” “projects,” “guidance,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “target,”
“trends,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will” and similar expressions are
intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any
forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. Other
risks, uncertainties and factors, including those discussed under the
heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2018, could cause our actual results to differ
materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements we
make. We assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking
statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could
differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking
statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is the world’s largest owner and operator of
temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold
owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with
approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the
United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain
connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to
consumers. Americold serves approximately 2,400 customers and employs
approximately 11,000 associates worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228006079/en/