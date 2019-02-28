Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AmeriCold Realty Trust    COLD

AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST

(COLD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Americold Realty Trust : Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 06:10pm EST

Americold Realty Trust (the “Company” or “Americold”) (NYSE: COLD) announced today the pricing of its underwritten registered public offering by certain selling shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”) of 40,420,706 common shares at the public offering price of $27.75 per share. The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,063,105 common shares. The Company is not selling any common shares and will not receive any proceeds from this offering. The offering is expected to close on March 5, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Merrill Lynch is acting as the lead book-running manager for the offering and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is also participating as a book-running manager.

The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement. This offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement may be obtained from:

BofA Merrill Lynch
Attn: Prospectus Department
NC1-004-03-43
200 North College Street, 3rd Floor
Charlotte, NC 28255-0001
Email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Attn: Prospectus Department
200 West Street
New York, NY 10282
Telephone: 866-471-2526
Facsimile: 212-902-9316
Email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com

A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement may also be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future financial and operating performance and growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goal,” “objectives,” “intends,” “may,” “opportunity,” “plans,” “potential,” “near-term,” “long-term,” “projections,” “assumptions,” “projects,” “guidance,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “target,” “trends,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. Other risks, uncertainties and factors, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements we make. We assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world’s largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers. Americold serves approximately 2,400 customers and employs approximately 11,000 associates worldwide.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST
06:10pAMERICOLD REALTY TRUST : Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Share..
BU
02/27AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
02/27AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST : Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Common Shares
BU
02/26AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
02/25AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
02/22AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
02/21AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
02/21AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
02/07AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/16AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST : Announces 2018 Tax Treatment of Distributions
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 249 M
EBIT 2019 187 M
Net income 2019 104 M
Debt 2019 1 194 M
Yield 2019 2,79%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 4,28x
EV / Sales 2020 4,20x
Capitalization 4 149 M
Chart AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
AmeriCold Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 30,8 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fred W. Boehler President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Jeffrey M. Gault Chairman
Carlos V. Rodriguez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Smernoff Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George J. Alburger Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST9.87%4 149
PROLOGIS INC19.48%44 225
GOODMAN GROUP20.60%16 602
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION15.21%10 677
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.16.46%4 255
GLP J-REIT5.54%4 085
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.