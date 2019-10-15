Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Americold Realty Trust    COLD

AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST

(COLD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that the Company will release third quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7, 2019. A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:
A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-3982
International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 13695203
The playback can be accessed through November 21, 2019.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 178 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Telephone: 678-459-1959
Email: investor.relations@americold.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST
04:16pAmericold Realty Trust Sets Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and ..
GL
09/24AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST : Appoints Khara Julien as Chief Human Resources Officer
BU
09/09AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
08/26AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
08/22AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST : Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend
BU
08/09AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
08/08AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
08/08AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/16AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
07/09AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST : Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 720 M
EBIT 2019 195 M
Net income 2019 78,0 M
Debt 2019 1 674 M
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 91,2x
P/E ratio 2020 49,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,14x
EV / Sales2020 4,56x
Capitalization 7 164 M
Chart AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Americold Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 39,69  $
Last Close Price 37,38  $
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,17%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fred W. Boehler President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Mark R. Patterson Chairman
Carlos V. Rodriguez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc Jason Smernoff Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sanjay Lall Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST46.36%7 164
PROLOGIS, INC.46.90%54 441
GOODMAN GROUP33.40%17 388
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION29.54%12 054
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.30.73%6 607
GLP J-REIT39.38%5 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group